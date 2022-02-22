Countries
Liverpool vs Leeds betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Liverpool vs Leeds betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Updated

31 mins ago

on

LIVERPOOL play host to Leeds United in the Premier League tomorrow, looking to gain ground in the title race following Manchester City’s surprise loss to Tottenham. Check out the page below to find the best Liverpool vs Leeds betting offers, as well as to see our top prediction for the match.
Liverpool vs Leeds betting offers & free bets
You can find the best Liverpool vs Leeds free bets and betting offers below. See an offer you like the look of? Just click the link and you’ll be taken straight to the site!
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Liverpool vs Leeds betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Liverpool vs Leeds at one of the best Premier League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Liverpool vs Leeds betting tips 

Going into the match, there’s no getting away from the fact that Liverpool are huge favourites. This really isn’t surprising, as Liverpool currently sit second in the Premier League and haven’t tasted defeat since the 7th November, when they shockingly lost 3-2 to West Ham.

What’s more, Liverpool have every reason to be hungry for the win. Just when the title race looked over, Manchester City slipped on a banana skin, losing 3-2 to Spurs last weekend. Now Liverpool are six points behind with a game in hand, and are very much back in the race to win the league this season.

For Leeds, things are different. Instead of looking up, they’re looking down. While they’re not in any imminent danger of relegation, a few results going against them could see them drawn into the battle. They’re currently five points above 18th placed Watford, but some teams below have games in hand.

In terms of form, Leeds haven’t been great. They’ve not won in four matches, losing three of them, plus they’ve conceded at least three goals in their previous three matches. Liverpool fans will be salivating at the thought of Mo Salah taking on this porous defence.

So, what is our Liverpool vs Leeds betting tip? Well, we’re looking at the score, and we think that this game will see Liverpool put up several goals. With their attacking threat, Leeds could also get on the scoreboard, but they won’t do enough to take even a point.

After looking at the odds, a bet on Liverpool to win 3-1 looks exceptionally tasty. You’ll get odds of 10/1 on the result over at bet365.

Liverpool vs Leeds betting tip: Liverpool 3 Leeds 1 @ 10/1 with bet365

Liverpool vs Leeds odds: Visitors huge favourites 

Liverpool go into the match as huge favourites, with bookies giving them tiny odds of 1/6. Leeds have odds of 14/1 to win, while the odds on a draw sit at 7/1.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Liverpool 1/6 Bet365 logo
Draw 7/1 Bet365 logo
Leeds 14/1 Bet365 logo

Liverpool vs Leeds last five results

Liverpool last five results: WWWWW

  • 19/02/22 PL Liverpool 3 Norwich 1
  • 16/02/22 CL Inter 0 Liverpool 2
  • 13/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Liverpool 1
  • 10/02/22 PL Liverpool 2 Leicester 0
  • 06/02/22 FA Liverpool 3 Cardiff 1

Key: PL Premier League CL Champions League FA FA Cup

Leeds last five results: LLDLW

  • 20/02/22 PL Leeds 2 Manchester United 4
  • 12/02/22 PL Everton 3 Leeds 0
  • 09/02/22 PL Aston Villa 3 Leeds 3
  • 22/01/22 PL Leeds 0 Newcastle 1
  • 16/01/22 PL West Ham 2 Leeds 3

Key: PL Premier League

Liverpool vs Leeds H2H record 

Liverpool wins: 61
Leeds wins: 28
Draws: 31
