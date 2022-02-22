Liverpool vs Leeds betting offers, free bets and betting tips

LIVERPOOL play host to Leeds United in the Premier League tomorrow, looking to gain ground in the title race following Manchester City’s surprise loss to Tottenham. Check out the page below to find the best Liverpool vs Leeds betting offers, as well as to see our top prediction for the match.

Going into the match, there’s no getting away from the fact that Liverpool are huge favourites. This really isn’t surprising, as Liverpool currently sit second in the Premier League and haven’t tasted defeat since the 7th November, when they shockingly lost 3-2 to West Ham.

What’s more, Liverpool have every reason to be hungry for the win. Just when the title race looked over, Manchester City slipped on a banana skin, losing 3-2 to Spurs last weekend. Now Liverpool are six points behind with a game in hand, and are very much back in the race to win the league this season.

For Leeds, things are different. Instead of looking up, they’re looking down. While they’re not in any imminent danger of relegation, a few results going against them could see them drawn into the battle. They’re currently five points above 18th placed Watford, but some teams below have games in hand.

In terms of form, Leeds haven’t been great. They’ve not won in four matches, losing three of them, plus they’ve conceded at least three goals in their previous three matches. Liverpool fans will be salivating at the thought of Mo Salah taking on this porous defence.

So, what is our Liverpool vs Leeds betting tip? Well, we’re looking at the score, and we think that this game will see Liverpool put up several goals. With their attacking threat, Leeds could also get on the scoreboard, but they won’t do enough to take even a point.

After looking at the odds, a bet on Liverpool to win 3-1 looks exceptionally tasty. You’ll get odds of 10/1 on the result over at bet365.

Liverpool vs Leeds betting tip: Liverpool 3 Leeds 1 @ 10/1 with bet365

Liverpool go into the match as huge favourites, with bookies giving them tiny odds of 1/6. Leeds have odds of 14/1 to win, while the odds on a draw sit at 7/1.

Liverpool last five results: WWWWW

19/02/22 PL Liverpool 3 Norwich 1

16/02/22 CL Inter 0 Liverpool 2

13/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

10/02/22 PL Liverpool 2 Leicester 0

06/02/22 FA Liverpool 3 Cardiff 1

Key: PL Premier League CL Champions League FA FA Cup

Leeds last five results: LLDLW

20/02/22 PL Leeds 2 Manchester United 4

12/02/22 PL Everton 3 Leeds 0

09/02/22 PL Aston Villa 3 Leeds 3

22/01/22 PL Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

16/01/22 PL West Ham 2 Leeds 3

Key: PL Premier League

Liverpool wins: 61

Leeds wins: 28

Draws: 31