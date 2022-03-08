Liverpool vs Inter Milan top five betting offers and free bets for Champions League match

Tonight sees Inter Milan travel to Anfield, where they’ll take on Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League tie. If you’re thinking about a bet on the game, keep reading, as we’re going to show you the best Liverpool vs Inter Milan free bet bonuses you can claim before kick-off.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Liverpool 3/5 Draw 10/3 Inter Milan 4/1

Liverpool vs Inter betting tips and prediction

Liverpool go into this match as overwhelming favourites, and why shouldn’t they be? After all, they’ve won each of their last 12 games and haven’t lost a fixture at Anfield all season. To say they’re strong when playing at home is an understatement. However, the odds being offered by bet365 on a Liverpool win of 3/5 aren’t too appealing, so we’ll look elsewhere for our Liverpool vs Inter prediction.

For our prediction, we’re instead going to not just pick the result, but pick the exact score. We think that Liverpool’s attack is far too strong to be kept out by Inter Milan. In fact, our opinion is that Salah and co will score at least twice in the game.

However, Liverpool won’t have things all their own way. After all, Inter Milan are the Italian champions and have a pair of world class strikers in Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko. They’ll also need to have a positive game plan if they’re going to overturn the first leg deficit. So, it’s not unreasonable to think that they’ll get on the scoresheet.

We looked at the feasible scores on bet365 and one stood out to us: Liverpool to beat Inter Milan 2-1. It’s a bet that certainly has a good chance of being a winner, but the main reason we were attracted to it is the fact that bet365 have boosted its odds considerably. You’ll now get odds of 10/1 on Liverpool to win 2-1, as opposed to the initial price at bet365 of 15/2.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan betting tips: Liverpool 2 Inter Milan 1 @ 10/1 with bet365