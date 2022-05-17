Liverpool Champions League Odds: Reds 21/20 for Seventh Title

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Liverpool defeated Villarreal in what was a close game for the English side, and it is a win that has put them as favourites to win the Champions League this season.

What are the best odds for Liverpool to win the Champions League

On 888sport, you can get Liverpool at 21/20 to win the Champions League for the seventh time in the club’s history.

The odds mean a bet of £10 would return £20 if Liverpool were to win the Champions League this season.

What are Real Madrid’s Champions League Odds?

Real Madrid prevailed in a fascinating Champions League comeback against Manchester City in the other semi-final.

Los Blancos are slightly behind Liverpool in the markets, priced at 23/10 on 888sport. A £10 would return £33 if Madrid won the Champions League.

Who should I Bet On To Win The Champions League?

And so the stage is set for a Real Madrid and Liverpool final, a game that pits two of the best in Europe against each other yet again.

Liverpool have the most recent experience of winning the Champions League, but Real Madrid are European royalty and this season has shown they simply can not be counted out, even when they seem to be at their lowest.

It will be a tight game, and both side have strong claims on the night given their performances this season, but we are backing Liverpool to get their hands on a European trophy for the second time under Jurgen Klopp.

