Super Bowl Live Betting

This article will show you how to bet on Super Bowl LVIII live now in the USA, with our tried and tested NFL sports betting sites.

All the sites listed in this article are based as offshore sportsbooks, allowing those in restricted states to bet freely in-play on the 49ers vs Chiefs. Additionally, they all offer welcome bonuses to help get you started with live Super Bowl betting.

We also highlight some of the popular in-play Super Bowl betting markets they offer, including prop bets that other mainstream sites will not take bets on.

Best Live Super Bowl Betting Sites In USA

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl Live Now In USA

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl live in the USA today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Following the link above will direct you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few simple details is required. It is worth knowing that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new sign-ups.

As mentioned, anyone across the US can make an account and begin betting live in-play, even in states where it is not yet legalized.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The minimum amount required when depositing to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

It works so that you get a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would get $1,000 worth of free bets. However, even a $100 would get $50 back.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl Live In The USA

The final task left is to find a bet. In relation to Super Bowl betting markets, these can be found by selecting the NFL tab on the landing page.

Simply find a market you desire to bet on to, load it onto your bet slip, decide your wager amount and place it.

Below we list some of the more popular betting options for live NFL Super Bowl betting.

USA Sports Betting – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Live In America?

Wherever you are based in USA you can freely and legally bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to any of the respected sportsbooks on this page.

Even if betting is restricted in your state, you can bet without any issues by following our simple step-by-step registration guide.

Once you have signed up to the sportsbook of your choice, you will be able to claim each individual welcome offer, with some totalling over $1000.

Then simply locate the live betting markets and bet as your heart desires.

USA Live Super Bowl Odds – What Can I Bet On In-Play?

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in USA

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for football fans, and live betting is an even more exciting prospect.

Same game parlays allow players to combine plenty individual bets together, in order to get higher odds. Essentially, the more picks you combine, the better the odds – but also the bigger risk, with every selection needing to land to be successful.

Using this as an example, Super Bowl LVIII has the 49ers and the Chiefs taking on each other. You can either choose your selections from game props – which relate to certain events such as first quarter leaders or over/under points – or you can select from mightily popular player props, which allow you to bet on the player’s performance

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 40.5 Points

Brock Purdy Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards

49ers To Win Outright

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props Live In The USA

As mentioned, player props are ultimately the most popular wager amongst regular NFL bettors.

Using stats and trends, bettors can make a smart decision on what a said player may achieve in the game.

Sportsbooks often set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at different odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on the live in-play Super Bowl markets on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In USA Another Super Bowl prop bet relates to the age-old tradition of drenching the winning coach in gatorade. This can still be bet on live in-play with the event happening post-game. You can bet on any of the colors below, in what is a niche market that only sportsbooks such as BetOnline take bets on. Notably, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Moneyline – The moneyline market means you are betting on the outcome (winner) of the match. BetOnline's moneyline market currently stands at -130 on favorites San Francisco 49ers and +110 on outsiders Kansas City Chiefs. A $100 bet on the 49ers would win you $176.92, whereas the same bet on the Chiefs would be get you more returns should it land and pay out $210. Handicap – The handicap market gives one team a head-start in points before the game kicks off BetOnline's handicap market favors San Francisco by just two points, showing just how tight the sportsbooks predict Super Bowl LVIII will be.