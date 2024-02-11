Find the live Super Bowl first touchdown odds in this article with the top odds available. We will show you how to bet on Super Bowl LVIII in-game with the best US sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII In-Game With Best US Sportsbooks

Find first touchdown score odds

Live Super Bowl LVIII First Touchdown Odds

Scoring the first touchdown in a Super Bowl is a special moment for any player, and you can bet on whoever you think will score it first here with live betting options with BetOnline.

The coin toss will decide which team gets the ball first, but of course that doesn’t determine who will score the first touchdown of the game. With both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers having such strong defences, it could go either way.

49ers star Christian McCaffrey is the current favorite with the top Super Bowl betting site, BetOnline. McCaffey has been a touchdown machine so far this season, with 21 to his name. If he gets at least one in this game, then he will be the leading TD scorer in all of the NFL this season.

A $100 wager on McCaffrey to score the first touchdown would return $475, giving a handy profit of $375.

Christian McCaffrey @ +375

Isiah Pacheco @ +600

Travis Kelce @ +600

Rashee Rice @ +900

George Kittle @ +900

Deebo Samuel @ +800

Brandon Aiyuk @ +1100

Patrick Mahomes @ +1700

Marquez Valdes-Scantling @ +2500

Justin Watson @ +3000

Brock Purdy @ +3000

Jerick McKinnon @ +3000

Jauan Jennings @ +3400

Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ +3900

In-Play Super Bowl LVIII Betting – The Betting Doesn’t End Here

You can still wager on the Super Bowl after the first touchdown is scored, with BetOnline offering a seamless in-play betting experience. Moneyline, player props, next touchdown scorer and much more are available to bet on throughout the duration of the game.

With hundreds of markets on BetOnline, the options are endless as the betting continues until even after the game. There will be post-game markets to bet on too, like “what color the gatorade will be” and “Super Bowl MVP winner”.

