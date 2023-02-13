NFL

Live Half Time Super Bowl MVP Odds | Jalen Hurts Slashed To -400

Kyle Curran
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII

Ahead of the Super Bowl kicking off, the MVP market was fairly close between the two quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, but after a thrilling first half, there’s been some drastic changes to the odds with the Eagles holding a 10-point lead.

Pre Kick-Off Super Bowl MVP Odds

A matchup between two of the league’s best quarterbacks was always going to be a mammoth contest, and so far it has.

  • Patrick Mahomes @ +125
  • Jalen Hurts @ +125

Half Time Super Bowl MVP Odds

With the Eagles leading going into the break, Jalen Hurts was shining bright as he recorded two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to help put the Eagles 24-14 up at half time.

  • Jalen Hurts @ -400
  • Patrick Mahomes @ +450

With Mahomes also looking to have potentially injured his ankle again, Hurts’ price slashed to one of the lowest prices yet going into the second half as the clear favorite for the Super Bowl MVP.

He combined with A.J. Brown with a ludicrous pass allowing Brown to enter the redzone.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community.
