Ahead of the Super Bowl kicking off, the MVP market was fairly close between the two quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, but after a thrilling first half, there’s been some drastic changes to the odds with the Eagles holding a 10-point lead.

Claim a Free Bet of up to $1000 on the Super Bowl when opening a new account at BetOnline. Click here to Claim

Pre Kick-Off Super Bowl MVP Odds

A matchup between two of the league’s best quarterbacks was always going to be a mammoth contest, and so far it has.

Patrick Mahomes @ +125

Jalen Hurts @ +125

Half Time Super Bowl MVP Odds

With the Eagles leading going into the break, Jalen Hurts was shining bright as he recorded two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to help put the Eagles 24-14 up at half time.

Jalen Hurts @ -400

Patrick Mahomes @ +450

With Mahomes also looking to have potentially injured his ankle again, Hurts’ price slashed to one of the lowest prices yet going into the second half as the clear favorite for the Super Bowl MVP.

He combined with A.J. Brown with a ludicrous pass allowing Brown to enter the redzone.

NFL Related Content