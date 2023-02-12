Live Bet On The Super Bowl With Top NFL Sportsbooks

Live bet on the Super Bowl with our top NFL sportsbooks listed here ahead of Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs.

The Live Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

Lucky Block — Best Live Super Bowl Odds + 15% Cashback Offer

BetOnline — $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand

BetUS — Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets

MyBookie — $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive live prop bets available

Bovada — Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Bitcoin Bonus

Live betting will be available throughout Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs with a range of different markets to wager on.

Bettors can have their say on touchdown scorers, spread, moneyline and more in-play as the NFL’s top seeds clash at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Lucky Block — 15% Cashback on All Losses for First 7 Days

At Lucky Block, new members can claim an exclusive betting bonus for the 2023 Super Bowl.

NFL fans can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first seven days after opening an account.

One of the best cryptocurrency betting sites, Lucky Block supports nine different cryptocurrency payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Not only is Lucky Block safe and reliable but it also has the best live Super Bowl odds for Sunday’s game. The sportsbook offers more value on the moneyline for both the Chiefs and Eagles, making it a great place to get started this weekend.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

Click here to sign up to Lucky Block Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days

Terms and Conditions:

15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only

The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’

Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN in the US:

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

How To Place A Live Bet On The Super Bowl At Lucky Block

At Lucky Block, members can start betting right after signing up for an account.

Once you’ve logged in, simply make your selection and place your wager.

Here is how to place your first live bet on the Super Bowl at Lucky Block:

Navigate to the ‘American Football’ section

Select your Super Bowl bet after kick-off and add it to your bet slip

Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl live bet

Why Join Lucky Block To Live Bet On The Super Bowl

Here are some reasons why NFL fans trust Lucky Block when live betting on Super Bowl Sunday:

No KYC or credit checks

Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet

No taxes on winnings

Better lines and odds on all markets

Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Picks

Selected bets at Lucky Block for the Chiefs v Eagles:

Patrick Mahomes had 2 passing touchdowns in the AFC Championship

Bet: Mahomes 2+ passing touchdowns @ -230

Travis Kelce scored first touchdown against the Bengals

Bet: Travis Kelce to score first touchdown @ +600

Jalen Hurts has averaged 137.5 passing yards in the playoffs

Bet: Jalen Hurts passing yards under 240.5 @ -110

Haason Reddick has 3.5 sacks in the playoffs

Bet: Haason Reddick to record a sack @ -175

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to Lucky Block.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107

Total Points:

Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

*All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change

NFL Related Content