LIV Golf Invitational Series Betting Offers and Golf Free Bets

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series gets underway this Thursday at Centurion Golf Club, as some of the most famous golfers in the world are switching their allegiances from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded golf series.
Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graham McDowell are amongst some of the huge names in the world of golf who have ditched the PGA and DP World Tours and are heading for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
With this being the first tournament of the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, there are lots of questions surrounding the field and who will win. However, here at SportsLens, we have teamed up with some of the best bookmakers on the market to ensure you can get the best free bets and golf betting offers out there, which you can use on the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Best Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
William Hill Betting Offer For LIV Golf Invitational Series – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
William Hill are one of the leaders in the world of betting – they’ve been a household name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! This means they are a bookie you can put your full trust in ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which gets underway with it’s first event this week.
Whether you think former world number one, Dustin Johnson, will reign supreme at Centurion Golf Club, or whether you think Lee Westwood can win it on his home English soil, William Hill is the place to be for your bets on the golf.
Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.
How To Claim Your William Hill £30 Free Bet:
- Click here and sign up to William Hill
- Bet £10 at odds of EVS or greater and get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 in free bets to use as you wish
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet UK LIV Golf Invitational Series Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Golf Free Bets
Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many sporting punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive LIV Golf Invitational Series betting offer.
To get your £30 in free bets, all you have to do is deposit and place a qualifying £10 bet on their up and coming sportsbook and you will be rewarded with your free bets. A fantastic offer to make use of ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event!
How To Claim Your Bet UK £30 Free Bet:
- Click here and sign up to Bet UK
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 in free bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet Storm Offer For LIV Golf Invitational Series – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the new Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. This groundbreaking new golf initiative has got everyone talking, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!
Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.
How to claim the Bet Storm LIV Golf Invitational Series Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Bet Storm by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or greater
- Get £30 in Bet Storm Free Bets on settlement of qualifying bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
BoyleSports LIV Golf Invitational Series Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Golf Free Bets
BoyleSports are well renowned for their fantastic betting offers and enhanced prices across their vast sportsbook. The LIV Golf Invitational Series is no different as the team at BoyleSports are offering new customers a mouth-watering £20 in free bets when they place just an opening £10 qualifying bet.
So if you fancy Dustin Johnson to win this first LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament or if you think Ian Poulter has what it takes to triumph, then ensure you place your LIV Golf Invitational Series bets with BoyleSports.
Utilise BoyleSports LIV Golf Invitational Series exclusive Betting Offer by:
- Clicking here to sign up to BoyleSports
- Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive £20 worth of Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Virgin Bet LIV Golf Invitational Series Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Golf Free Bets
Whether you’re betting on six time major-champion. Phil Mickelson, or if you think South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen has what it takes to win, the Virgin Bet LIV Golf Invitational Series betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top in the new Saudi Arabia funder golf league.
Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.
How to claim the LIV Golf Invitational Series Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or greater
- Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
The LIV Golf Invitational Series Free Bets In The USA
Betting on the LIV Golf Invitational Series in the USA? You can claim this excellent golf betting offer from Bet Online to place your winning bets with by clicking below.
The LIV Golf Invitational Series Exclusive Offers
Former major champions such as Graham McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and of course former world number one and multiple major winner, Dustin Johnson, have switched from the PGA tour to this new LIV Golf Invitational Series.
The money on offer is simply staggering, with Johnson rumoured to get almost $200 million purely as an appearance fee for turning up in all eight LIV Golf Invitational Series events, starting this week at Centurion Golf Club in England.
If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited and in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for the LIV Golf Invitational Series which gets underway this week.
Click below to claim your LIV Golf Invitational London Free Bets.
More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet