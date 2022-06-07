LIV Golf Invitational Series Betting Offers and Golf Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series gets underway this Thursday at Centurion Golf Club, as some of the most famous golfers in the world are switching their allegiances from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded golf series.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graham McDowell are amongst some of the huge names in the world of golf who have ditched the PGA and DP World Tours and are heading for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

With this being the first tournament of the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, there are lots of questions surrounding the field and who will win.

Former major champions such as Graham McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and of course former world number one and multiple major winner, Dustin Johnson, have switched from the PGA tour to this new LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The money on offer is simply staggering, with Johnson rumoured to get almost $200 million purely as an appearance fee for turning up in all eight LIV Golf Invitational Series events, starting this week at Centurion Golf Club in England.

If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited and in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for the LIV Golf Invitational Series which gets underway this week.

