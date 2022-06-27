LIV Golf Invitational Portland Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The second LIV Golf Invitational Series event gets underway this week from Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, who play host to the second event of the Saudi-funded golf series, the LIV Golf Invitational Portland. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

In what has most certainly divided opinion amongst golf fans around the world and continues to do so, the LIV Golf Series second tournament kicks off this week and includes some huge names from the world of golf. These included former world number one and two-time major champion, Dustin Johnson, former four-time major champion and former world number one, Brooks Koepka, and former six-time major champion, Phil Mickelson.

After correctly predicting that Xander Schauffele would win the Travelers Championship, as well as our each-way bet coming inside the top eight, we are back with more golf betting tips this week! Not only that, our selection to win the BMW International Open, Thomas Pieters, finished second after losing a play-off, so it’s safe to say we are in some fine form when it comes to golf predictions!

Without further ado, here are the best betting tips and predictions for the LIV Golf Invitational Portland provided by us here at SportsLens.

LIV Golf Invitational Portland Preview

With the second LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament getting underway this week from Pumpkin Ridge, excitement is well and truly building as this new golfing initiative is beginning to take shape with a stellar field on show this week. The LIV Golf Invitational Portland should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in North Plains, Oregon.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood and Brooks Koepka feature this week at Centurion, aiming to become LIV Golf Invitational Portland champion.

The prize money on offer for this new series is simply mind-boggling, with Dustin Johnson rumoured to swoop up almost $200 million purely in appearance fees across the eight events. Recent signings Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, are rumoured to be earning $100 million plus to compete in the remaining seven LIV Golf Series events.

This week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club for the LIV Golf Invitational Portland tournament, the winning player will receive a ridiculous $4 million in prize money. The prize pot on offer for this week is $25 million, which will be shared out between all 48 players in this 54-hole, no cut event.

Taking a look at the course itself, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club is quite an eye-catching course. It was originally designed in 1992 by American golf course architect, Bob Cupp. It is a par 72 and is over 7,000 yards in length. There are three par 5’s, ten par 4’s and five par 3’s across the 18-hole course.

The pure scale of the contouring and landscaping of the course is mesmerising, with lots of hazards also strategically placed to make the course as difficult as possible for the players. Lush stands of towering trees frame the perfect fairways and manicured greens, creating a stunning tapestry for some world class golf to be played this week.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at LIV Golf Invitational Portland this week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

LIV Golf Invitational Portland Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

LIV Golf Invitational Portland Tip 1: Brooks Koepka to win @ 12/1 with Virgin Bet

Our first tip for LIV Golf Invitational Portland comes in the way of four-time major champion and former world world number one, Brooks Koepka.

The back-to-back 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship winner comes to Portland this week with some indifferent form, but is making his maiden appearance on the new LIV Invitational Series.

Now that the four-time major champion had officially made the switch to LIV Golf and left the PGA Tour, he can fully concentrate on his golf again and is certainly one of the biggest names in the field for LIV Golf Invitational Portland this week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

On his day, Koepka has everything. The former world number one is insanely strong off the tee, with a huge drive. The American also boasts a highly impressive iron and wedge game, consistently giving himself lots of birdie putts and chances of climbing the leaderboard.

‘Brooksy’ certainly has that winning formula, and will be hoping it comes together for him this week in his first LIV Golf Invitational Series appearance. Priced at decent odds of 12/1, here at SportsLens we think that is insane value for a player the calibre of Koepka and who has won numerous golf tournaments throughout his stellar career.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 12/1 with Virgin Bet.

LIV Golf Invitational Portland Tip 2: Bernd Wiesberger to win and each-way @ 28/1 with Virgin Bet

For our each-way bet ahead of Wednesday’s opening round at the Portland event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, we have sided with Bernd Wiesberger.

The Austrian finished on +3 par at the recent PGA Championship, which was just eight shots behind the winner, Justin Thomas. Wiesberger came in a tie for 30th, which is a stellar showing considering the world number one didn’t make the cut and notable players such as Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm finished well behind him too.

Wiesberger on his day was one of the best players on the DP World Tour before his switch to the LIV Invitational Series. He has won eight times on the European Tour, finishing third in the Race To Dubai in 2019. Wiesberger has now upped sticks and made the switch to LIV Golf, and will certainly be one of the biggest names week in, week out on the new Saudi-funded golf tour.

Now Wiesberger is amongst some of the biggest and most famous names on the LIV Invitational Series, he will be hopeful of re-discovering his old form and winning millions on the new, controversial golf circuit.

He will come to Portland this week full of confidence and will be hoping to claim his 14th career win come Friday afternoon. The course should suit the 36-year-old and we can see him being there or thereabouts after 54 holes here at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 28/1 with Virgin Bet.

Other notable mentions

Although Koepka and Wiesberger are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Dustin Johnson @ 6/1, Louis Oosthuizen @ 10/1, Abraham Ancer @ 11/1, Bryson DeChambeau @ 16/1 and Charl Schwartzel @ 25/1. All prices are with Virgin Bet.

