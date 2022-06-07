LIV Golf Invitational London Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series gets underway this week from Centurion Golf Club, who play host to the first even of the Saudi-funded golf series, the LIV Golf Invitational London. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

In what has most certainly divided opinion amongst golf fans around the world, the LIV Golf Series kicks off this week and includes some huge names from the world of golf.These included former world number one and two-time major champion, Dustin Johnson, and former six-time major champion, Phil Mickelson.

LIV Golf Invitational London Preview

With the first LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament getting underway this week from Centurion, excitement is well and truly building as this new golfing initiative kickstarts what could go down in history as one of the biggest days ever for the sport of golf. The LIV Golf Invitational London should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter feature this week at Centurion, aiming to become LIV Golf Invitational London champion.

The prize money on offer for this new series is simply mind-boggling, with Dustin Johnson rumoured to swoop up almost $200 million purely in appearance fees.

This week at Centurion Club for the LIV Golf Invitational London tournament, the winning player will receive a ridiculous $4 million in prize money. The prize pot on offer for this week is $25 million, which will be shared out between all 48 players in this 54-hole, no cut event.

Taking a look at the course itself, Centurion Golf Club is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in 2013 by English golf course architect, Simon Gidman. It is a par 72 and is over 7,000 yards in length. There are six par 5’s, six par 4’s and six par 3’s across the 18-hole course.

The pure scale of the contouring and landscaping of the course is mesmerising, with lots of hazards also strategically placed to make the course as difficult as possible for the players. This course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at Centurion Club.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at LIV Golf Invitational London this week at Centurion Golf Club.

LIV Golf Invitational London betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

LIV Golf Invitational London Tip 1: Louis Oosthuizen to win @ 10/1 with Bet UK

For first tip for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational London, we have selected Louis Oosthuizen to win at Centurion Golf Club.

The South African has one of the nicest and easiest swings you will ever see, and when on form, makes the game of golf look as easy as a stroll in the park. Although Oosthuizen has just won the one major championship, The Open at St Andrews back in 2010, he is highly regarded as one of the most talented and consistent players in the world of golf, and was highly respected on the PGA Tour.

The 39-year-old has finished runner-up in all three remaining majors. He came second at The Masters in 2012, the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2021, and the US Open in 2015 and 2021. If that isn’t pure consistency at golf of the highest standard, then what is?

Oosthuizen is one of the biggest names who has switched his allegiances to the new Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series, and with that is rightly one of the favourites here for the first tournament of the eight-event series.

Oosthuizen hits the ball very straight, perhaps not as far as his golfing rivals, but that doesn’t matter when you find the middle of the fairway as regularly as Louis does. His ability off the tee is complimented by an astute iron game, with delicate hands and a real nice touch around the greens too.

Here at SportsLens, we think that Oosthuizen most definitely has what it takes to win around Centurion and go down in history as the first ever winner of an event on the new LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 10/1 with Bet UK.

LIV Golf Invitational London Tip 2: Richard Bland to win and each-way @ 50/1 with Bet UK

For our each-way bet ahead of Thursday’s opening round at the London event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, we have sided with Richard Bland.

Bland perhaps isn’t as well known to golf fans around the world, but he is certainly a great player and is one of the few players who has hit form and found his best golf game as he came into his 40’s.

the 49-year-old turned professional way back in 1996, but has only won one PGA or European Tour event. That was last year at the Betfred British Masters, where Bland won a playoff against Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and picked up his first big win as a professional golfer.

Since then, Bland has come into his own and been a relatively consistent player. At the US Open in 2021, Bland has the lead heading into Saturday, but fel away and ended up well back in the field.

In January of this year, Bland finished as runner-up at the Dubai Desert Classic, losing to Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who is ranked inside the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Bland made his way into the top 50 in the world for the first time earlier this year after winning his group at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, ina group that included Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch and Lee Westwood.

If Bland plays like he has done in recent years, he has every chance of a successful week here at Centurion, against a field which isn’t has stacked with talent as regular PGA Tour events are.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 50/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Oosthuizen and Bland are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Dustin Johnson @ 5/1, Kevin Na @ 14/1, Ian Poulter @ 25/1, Lee Westwood @ 28/1 and Phil Mickelson @ 30/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

