The seventh and penultimate LIV Golf Invitational Series event gets underway this week from Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. It plays host this week to the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and promos for you!

The LIV Golf Series seventh tournament kicks off this week and includes some huge names from the world of golf who have switched their allegiance to the LIV Tour. LIV continues to cause controversy and has become a major talking point for golf fans all around the world.

Without further ado, here are the best betting picks and predictions for the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, provided by us here at SportsLens.

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Preview

With the seventh and penultimate LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament getting underway this week from Royal Greens, excitement is well and truly building as this new golfing initiative is beginning to take shape. With a stellar field on show this week, the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah should be an exhilarating week of golfing action in the King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer feature this week at Royal Greens, aiming to become LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah champion.

The prize money on offer for this new series is simply mind-boggling. This week at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for LIV Jeddah, the winning player will receive a ridiculous $4 million in prize money. The prize pot on offer for this week is $25 million, which will be shared out between all 48 players in this 54-hole, no cut event.

Taking a look at the course itself, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club is a beautiful golf course, with sweeping views of the Red Sea. The course is a par 72 and approximately 7,010 yards in length. It has perfectly manicured fairways and greens, surrounded by a flurry of well-maintained native flora. The course is also enhanced by the carefully created wadi and lake features.

Royal greens has played host to the Saudi International and Aramco Team Series event for the past three years. Since 2019, this stunning course has provided golfers with a quite magnificent 18 holes.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah this week at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Betting Tips

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Tip 1: Joaquin Niemann to win @ +900 with Bovada

Our first tip for LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok comes in the way of Chilean golfing superstar, Joaquin Niemann.

The young golfing sensation took the PGA Tour by storm when he arrived a few years ago, as a fresh faced 20-year-old. He was the highest ranked amateur in the world for a year, before eventually turning professional in late 2018.

‘Joaco’ switched his allegiance to the LIV Tour not so long ago, and came over as another huge name from the world of golf. Niemann is still ranked at number 22 in the Official World Golf Rankings, despite not receiving any world ranking points for his appearances so far on the LIV Tour.

On the PGA tour last season, Niemann won the Genesis Invitation in February, finishing on -19 par and winning by two shots. On his day, the golfing pride of Chile can beat anyone in the world, as he has proven with his previous wins on the PGA Tour.

The 23-year-old still has the world at his feet and has continued his good form in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In his first appearance in Boston at the beginning of September, Niemann finished in second place, after being defeated in a play-off by Dustin Johnson. He also played extremely well in the in Chicago, with another Top 5 finish.

Last week at LIV Bangkok, Niemann had a poor beginning to the tournament, but finished with a final round 65 to ensure he comes to Saudi Arabia this week in decent form. If he can continue this good form, he will surely pick up his first win on the LIV golf tour sooner rather than later.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +900 with Bovada.

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Tip 2: Brooks Koepka to win and each-way @ +2000 with Bovada

For our each-way bet ahead of Friday’s opening round at the Jeddah event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, we have sided with the four-time major champion, Brooks Koepka.

One of the highest profile players now playing golf on the LIV Tour with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. Koepka is a serial winner and has won all around the world in his fruitful golfing career.

The 32-year-old won eight times on the PGA Tour, as well as winning on European soil earlier on in his career too. Koepka was regarded as probably the best player in the world for two years from around mid 2017 to mid 2019. He picked up four majors in this time as well as winning the CJ Cup by four strokes in October 2018.

The American is yet to win since converting to the LIV invitational Series, but has been knocking on the door in several of the tournaments. On his day, Koepka is capable of beating anybody.

Koepka finished in a tie for eighth last week at LIV Bangkok, so comes here in good spirits and confident of going one better and claiming his first winning cheque on the LIV Tour. For a player of the calibre of Koepka, backing him each-way looks a great wager to put down ahead of LIV Jeddah.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +2000 with Bovada.

Other notable mentions

Although Niemann and Koepka are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Dustin Johnson @ +450, Patrick Reed @ +1600, Abraham Ancer @ +2500, Jason Kokrak @ +5000 and Kevin Na @ +6000. All prices are with Bovada.

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Betting Odds

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Golfers Odds Play Dustin Johnson +450 Cameron Smith +600 Joaquin Niemann +900 Patrick Reed +1600 Brooks Koepka +2000 Talor Gooch +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2000 Paul Casey +2000 Harold Varner III +2200 Louis Oosthuizen +2200 Abraham Ancer +2500 Sergio Garcia +2800 Charles Howell III +3000 Matt Wolff +3300 Marc Leishman +4000 Lee Westwood +4000

