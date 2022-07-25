LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The third LIV Golf Invitational Series event gets underway this week from Trump National Golf Club, who play host to the third event of the Saudi-funded golf series, the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

In what has most certainly divided opinion amongst golf fans around the world and continues to do so, the LIV Golf Series third tournament kicks off this week and includes some huge names from the world of golf. These included former world number one and two-time major champion, Dustin Johnson, former four-time major champion and former world number one, Brooks Koepka, 2020 US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau, and former six-time major champion, Phil Mickelson.

Without further ado, here are the best betting tips and predictions for the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster provided by us here at SportsLens.

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Preview

With the third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament getting underway this week from Trump National, excitement is well and truly building as this new golfing initiative is beginning to take shape with a stellar field on show this week. The LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na and Talor Gooch feature this week at Trump National, aiming to become LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster champion.

The prize money on offer for this new series is simply mind-boggling, with Dustin Johnson rumoured to swoop up almost $200 million purely in appearance fees across the eight events. Recent signings Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, are rumoured to be earning $100 million plus to compete in the remaining seven LIV Golf Series events.

This week at Trump National Golf Club for the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament, the winning player will receive a ridiculous $4 million in prize money. The prize pot on offer for this week is $25 million, which will be shared out between all 48 players in this 54-hole, no cut event.

Taking a look at the course itself, Trump National Golf Club is quite an eye-catching course. It was originally designed in 2004 by American golf course architect, Tom Fazio. There are two courses, both a par 72 and both over 7,500 yards in length. The Old Course and the New Course are both stunning, with lush bentgrass.

The course is defined by it’s sprawling bunkers and perfectly manicured and contoured greens, creating a stunning tapestry for some world class golf to be played this week. The setting of Trump National is very tranquil, and looks to provide a beautiful landscape for LIV Bedminster this week.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster this week at Trump National Golf Club.

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

If you fancy a bet on the third event of the new LIV Golf Invitational Series this week from New Jersey, then check out the best bookmaker free bets and betting offers here!

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Tip 1: Paul Casey to win @ 25/1 with Virgin Bet

Our first tip for LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster comes in the way of former Ryder Cup hero and English golfing superstar, Paul Casey.

Casey comes to New Jersey this week in what will be his first appearance in a LIV event, having made the switch over from the DP and PGA Tours respectively. The Englishman is a fantastic golfer, but has been blighted by injury for long periods of his career.

Casey was absent from the professional golf circuit for the majority of 2022, until he has recently come back to competing after getting over his latest injury.

The 45-year-old has won several times on the PGA Tour and European Tour, and winning is in his nature. On his return last month to major championship, Casey showed glimpses of his best form and it is quite evident that he still has a superb all-round golf game.

With the field being weaker than a major championship or most regular PGA tour events, here at SportsLens we think Casey can put his foot down and show that he is one of the best golfers who has switched over to the LIV Tour, alongside the likes of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

A win here at LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at Trump National GC would be a dream debut for Casey, and we think he is more than capable of doing just that.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 25/1 with Virgin Bet.

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Tip 2: Charl Schwartzel to win and each-way @ 40/1 with Virgin Bet

For our each-way bet ahead of Friday’s opening round at the Bedminster event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, we have sided with Charl Schwartzel.

After winning the maiden LIV Golf Invitational tournament at LIV Golf Invitational London, Charl Schwartzel has shown he is still more than capable of hanging with some of the best players in the game and still has the attributes to win golf tournaments.

Schwartzel is a former major champion too, having won the Masters a decade ago at Augusta National. On his day, the South African can produce outstand golf, with a stellar short game and fantastic putting ability.

Although there are plenty of other names in the field who are perhaps better players now than Schwartzel, he has won one of these events before, so you can’t write him off at all to do that once again.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 40/1 with Virgin Bet.

Other notable mentions

Although Casey and Schwartzel are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Dustin Johnson @ 6/1, Louis Oosthuizen @ 12/1, Abraham Ancer @ 11/1, Bryson DeChambeau @ 12/1 and Ian Poulter @ 40/1. All prices are with Virgin Bet.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets