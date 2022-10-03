We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The sixth LIV Golf Invitational Series event gets underway this week from Stonehill Golf Course, playing host this week to the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and promos for you!

In what has most certainly divided opinion amongst golf fans around the world and continues to do so, the LIV Golf Series sixth tournament kicks off this week and includes some huge names from the world of golf who have switched their allegiance to the LIV Tour.

Without further ado, here are the best betting picks and predictions for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, provided by us here at SportsLens.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Preview

With the sixth LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament getting underway this week from Stonehill, excitement is well and truly building as this new golfing initiative is beginning to take shape with a stellar field on show this week. The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Pathum Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson feature this week at Stonehill, aiming to become LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok champion.

The prize money on offer for this new series is simply mind-boggling, with Dustin Johnson rumoured to swoop up almost $200 million purely in appearance fees across the eight events.

This week at Stonehill Golf Course for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok tournament, the winning player will receive a ridiculous $4 million in prize money. The prize pot on offer for this week is $25 million, which will be shared out between all 48 players in this 54-hole, no cut event.

Taking a look at the course itself, Stonehill Golf Course is quite an eye-catching course, only opened this year especially for this event. The course is a par 72 and over 7,200 yards in length. It is a private golf course and sits on 340-acres of land in the Pacific Rim.

The course is defined by it’s sprawling bunkers and perfectly manicured and contoured greens, creating a stunning tapestry for some world class golf to be played this week. The setting of Stonehill is very tranquil, and looks to provide a beautiful landscape for LIV Bangkok this week. The first tournament ever held at this stunning course.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok this week at Stonehill Golf Course.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Tip 1: Cameron Smith to win @ +450 with Bovada

Our first tip for LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok comes in the way of 150th Open Champion and Australian golfing superstar, Cameron Smith.

After winning his first LIV event on debut, Cameron Smith simply had to be out selection for this week’s event for the LIV golf Invitational Bangkok. The Aussie golfing sensation has had the year of his life, topping it off with a win at the home of golf, St Andrews, in the 150th Open Championship.

Smith made his move to the LIV tour which was hugely controversial in the world of golf. However, he justified his decision by winning at Rich Harvest Farms at LIV Chicago. The 29-year-old won his maiden LIV event, picking up an extraordinary $4.5 million in the process.

He has also won five other PGA Tour events prior to his LIV win and The Open. This includes the illustrious Players Championship, which he triumphed at earlier this year.

Smith doesn’t seem to have a weakness at all in his game. He is arguably the best putter in the world of golf, which helps him convert plethora of eagle and birdie opportunities. He also hits the ball extremely far off the tee and accurately off the fairways, making him one of the best players in the world right now.

Do not be surprised to see him win this event and make it back-to-back wins on the LIV Tour since his move from the PGA tour.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +450 with Bovada.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Tip 2: Brooks Koepka to win and each-way @ +3000 with Bovada

For our each-way bet ahead of Friday’s opening round at the Bangkok event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, we have sided with Brooks Koepka.

One of the highest profile players now playing golf on the LIV Tour with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. Koepka is a serial winner and has won all around the world in his fruitful golfing career.

The American is yet to win since converting to the LIV invitational Series, but has been knocking on the door in several of the tournaments. On his day, Koepka is capable of beating anybody.

The four-time major champion will be hopeful of picking up his first win on the LIV Tour, and comes to Bangkok this week at some eye-catching high odds. For a player of the calibre of Koepka, backing him each-way looks a great wager to put down ahead of LIV Bangkok.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +3000 with Bovada.

Other notable mentions

Although Smith and Koepka are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Dustin Johnson @ +450, Patrick Reed @ +2200, Abraham Ancer @ +2500, Bryson DeChambeau @ +2200 and Anirban Lahiri @ +3500. All prices are with Bovada.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Betting Odds

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Golfers Odds Play Dustin Johnson +450 Cameron Smith +450 Joaquin Niemann +700 Louis Oosthuizen +1400 Talor Gooch +1600 Patrick Reed +2200 Bryson DeChambeau +2200 Sergio Garcia +2200 Abraham Ancer +2500 Matthew Wolff +2800 Brooks Koepka +3000 Jason Kokrak +3300 Lee Westwood +3300 Paul Casey +3300 Anirban Lahiri +3500 Harold Varner III +4000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change