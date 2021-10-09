Lithuania will be looking to pick up their first win of the World Cup qualifiers when they take on Bulgaria this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 14:00 pm BST.

Bulgaria are coming into this game on the back of two straight wins and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against a Lithuanian side that has lost their last five qualifiers.

Lithuania vs Bulgaria team news

Nikolay Mihaylov is suspended for Bulgaria and Saulius Mikoliunas is injured for the home side.

Lithuania possible starting line-up: Ernestas Šetkus; Justas Lasickas, Edgaras Utkus, Benas Satkus, Egidijus Vaitkunas; Linas Megelaitis, Domantas Simkus, Ovidijus Verbickas, Arvydas Novikovas; Fedor Cernych, Edgaras Dubickas.

Bulgaria possible starting line-up: Georgi Georgiev; Andrea Hristov, Petko Hristov, Anton Nedyalkov; Georgi Kostadinov, Petar Vitanov, Dominik Yankov; Georgi Yomov, Atanas Iliev, Kiril Despodov.

Lithuania vs Bulgaria form guide

Lithuania have lost all five qualifiers so far and they have conceded 13 goals in the process. Furthermore, they have lost their last two meetings with Bulgaria as well.

The visitors are coming into this game on the back of two wins and a draw in their last three outings. They have managed to keep clean sheets in their last two meetings with Lithuania as well.

Lithuania vs Bulgaria betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lithuania vs Bulgaria from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Lithuania – 11/4

• Draw – 21/10

• Bulgaria – 6/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/7

• Under – 1/2

Lithuania vs Bulgaria prediction

Bulgaria are undoubtedly the better team here and they will be favourites to grind out a win. Lithuania are in abysmal form right now and they have a poor record against Bulgaria.

An away win is a strong possibility this week.

Prediction: Bulgaria win.

