Lionel Messi Goal Odds: Will He Score Again Tonight In Cincinnati?

Lionel Messi has completely lived up to the hype during his first month-plus as a member of Inter Miami CF. He arrived amongst the fan fare that you’d expect from the most popular athlete on the planet, and hasn’t disappointed, making headlines seemingly every time he steps onto the field.

Lionel Messi Listed At -125 For Anytime Goal Scorer

LIONEL MESSI OH MY GOD WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/4jo7GvLHuH — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) August 20, 2023

Inter Miami has played in 7 contests since Messi’s arrival, and have yet to lose. They were crowned the champions of the League’s Cup after their win over Nashville on Saturday, of which Messi was the top goalscorer and was named the best player of the tournament.

He absolutely deserved it. In the seven games that he has played, Lionel Messi has scored 10 total goals, including a dramatic game-winner in his first contest. He has made it look easy, with three multiple goal games on his resume already. He has been scoring with such frequency, that him notching a goal has now become expected, as evidenced by the goal scoring odds places on him for tonight’s contest against FC Cincinnati.

Before Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami had qualified for the semi-finals of the US Open Cup, and they’ll pick up that tournament tonight. They’ll be traveling to Cincinnati for the game, and Messi scoring a goal is a favorite on the odds board.

Are We Due For A Messi Regression?

How many goals is Lionel Messi scoring tonight? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ifW0cB2Lsa — Action Network Soccer (@ActionNetSoccer) August 23, 2023

Messi is listed at -125 as an anytime goalscorer, but there is plenty of value if you are predicting that he can put in more than just the one. 2+ goals is listed at +400, and you can even bet on the hat trick, which comes in with a designation of +1400.

Are we due to witness a regression? It is clear that Lionel Messi is playing in a league that doesn’t have the same level of competition that he is used to, and seems like a man playing amongst boys while on the fields of the United States. But he has to come down to Earth sometime, right? There has to be a point when Inter Miami drops a game and Messi fails to find the net, but that hasn’t even been a thought in anyone’s mind given how well he has performed thus far.

