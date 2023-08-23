Soccer

Lionel Messi Goal Odds: Will He Score Again Tonight In Cincinnati?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
rsz 230822081409 02 lionel messi 0819

Lionel Messi has completely lived up to the hype during his first month-plus as a member of Inter Miami CF. He arrived amongst the fan fare that you’d expect from the most popular athlete on the planet, and hasn’t disappointed, making headlines seemingly every time he steps onto the field.

Lionel Messi Listed At -125 For Anytime Goal Scorer

Inter Miami has played in 7 contests since Messi’s arrival, and have yet to lose. They were crowned the champions of the League’s Cup after their win over Nashville on Saturday, of which Messi was the top goalscorer and was named the best player of the tournament.

He absolutely deserved it. In the seven games that he has played, Lionel Messi has scored 10 total goals, including a dramatic game-winner in his first contest. He has made it look easy, with three multiple goal games on his resume already. He has been scoring with such frequency, that him notching a goal has now become expected, as evidenced by the goal scoring odds places on him for tonight’s contest against FC Cincinnati.

Before Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami had qualified for the semi-finals of the US Open Cup, and they’ll pick up that tournament tonight. They’ll be traveling to Cincinnati for the game, and Messi scoring a goal is a favorite on the odds board.

Are We Due For A Messi Regression?

Messi is listed at -125 as an anytime goalscorer, but there is plenty of value if you are predicting that he can put in more than just the one. 2+ goals is listed at +400, and you can even bet on the hat trick, which comes in with a designation of +1400.

Are we due to witness a regression? It is clear that Lionel Messi is playing in a league that doesn’t have the same level of competition that he is used to, and seems like a man playing amongst boys while on the fields of the United States. But he has to come down to Earth sometime, right? There has to be a point when Inter Miami drops a game and Messi fails to find the net, but that hasn’t even been a thought in anyone’s mind given how well he has performed thus far.

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like

 

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Arrow to top