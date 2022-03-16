Lille vs Chelsea top five betting offers and free bets for Champions League match

Lille looking to make history as they host owner-less Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

Lille v Chelsea betting tips and prediction

If there’s one club that is experience serious turbulence at the moment it is Chelsea. The Blues are currently without an owner whose assets have been frozen and there are talks about the team not having enough money to book a first class flight to Lille.

In the backdrop of all this, the London giants have still managed to put in the right performances and pick up the wins. At the weekend, they needed a moment of pure class from Kai Havertz to register a win over Newcastle United.

And Tuchel would be hoping to see more of the same commitment from his men when they travel to France to take on Lille. The Blues have a 2-goal cushion for the second leg but then again, Les Dogues are not the sort of side that should be taken lightly.

Stephen Gouvernec’s men are currently in sixth place in the league standings and are unbeaten in their last five league outings. However, the reason why they’re still some way off a Champions League spot is their inconsistent displays.

The Mastiffs have a lot of quality in the side but can they find the right rhythm when they take on Chelsea who will feel like they have a point to prove?

We feel that Lille might be able to hold the English outfit to a draw which won’t be enough to seal progression.

Lille v Chelsea betting tips: Draw @ 13/5 with 888 Sport