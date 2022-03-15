Lille v Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League for free

Chelsea eager to give fans reason to smile for something when they take on Lille in France.

Lille v Chelsea preview

If there’s one club that is experience serious turbulence at the moment it is Chelsea. The Blues are currently without an owner whose assets have been frozen and there are talks about the team not having enough money to book a first class flight to Lille.

In the backdrop of all this, the London giants have still managed to put in the right performances and pick up the wins. At the weekend, they needed a moment of pure class from Kai Havertz to register a win over Newcastle United.

And Chelsea boss Tuchel would be hoping to see more of the same commitment from his men when they travel to France to take on Lille. The Blues have a 2-goal cushion for the second leg but then again, Les Dogues are not the sort of side that should be taken lightly.

Stephen Gouvernec’s men are currently in sixth place in the league standings and are unbeaten in their last five league outings. However, the reason why they’re still some way off a Champions League spot is their inconsistent displays.

The Mastiffs have a lot of quality in the side but can they find the right rhythm when they take on Chelsea who will feel like they have a point to prove?

We feel that Lille might be able to hold the English outfit to a draw which won’t be enough to seal progression.

Lille v Chelsea team news

Lille team news

Lille have a fully-fit squad with Benjamin Andre returning from illness. However, Renato Sanches might not be fit in time after getting injured in the goalless draw against Saint-Etienne. There’s a chance that we see the pairing of Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan David once again give Les Dogues’ need to win the game.

Lille predicted line-up

Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz

Chelsea team news

The Blues will be without Reece James and Ben Chilwell. However, Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to return to the starting XI after recovering from an illness. Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to battle from an Achilles issue. However, Thiago Silva is likely to lead the backline.

Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic are also slated for starts ahead of Malang Sarr and Timo Werner respectively.

We expect Chelsea to hold Lille to a draw.

Chelsea predicted lineup

Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

