Lil Wayne has revealed that he could be in line to perform at Super Bowl 59 in 2025, claiming his next album will give the NFL ‘no choice’.

The legendary rapper has confirmed in a recent podcast that he could be in line to headline that half-time show at Super Bowl 2025.

When asked about the possibility on the Prize Picks podcast, Lil Wayne said:

“The Super Bowl is in the works for 2025, I have not got a call but I’m praying, my fingers are crossed and I will keep working hard. I am going to make sure this next album and everything I do is killer – so I’m going to make it very hard for them (to say no).”

In 2025, the Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans which is the home town of Lil Wayne and his status in the industry alongside 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify makes him a likely candidate.

The selection of song has proved a big question for both Lil Wayne supporters and NFL fans, but the rapper features in 11 songs with over half a billion streams on Spotify.

This year’s Super Bowl is right around the corner, as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers and the former will be looking to win consecutive Super Bowls for the first time.

Usher will be the headline act for the half-time show, as Post Malone and Reba McEntire take up the pre match spot and national anthem.

Tiesto was set to be the first DJ to play throughout the sporting event, however, the 55-year-old had to pull out because of a family emergency and will be replaced by Kaskade.

