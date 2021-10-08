North Macedonia will be looking to close in on the playoff place with a win over Liechtenstein in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

North Macedonia are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive draws and they will look to get back to winning ways here. Meanwhile, the home side have picked up just one point from six qualifying matches so far.

Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia team news

Visar Musliu and Tihomir Kostadinov are suspended for North Macedonia this week.

Liechtenstein possible starting line-up: B. Buchel; S. Wolfinger, Malin, Kaufmann, Hofer, Goppel; N. Frick, Frommelt, Hasler; Y. Frick, Sele

North Macedonia possible starting line-up: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Velkovski, Alioski, Zajkov; Elmas, Nikolov, Spirovski, Churlinov; Ristovski, Trajkovski

Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia form guide

The home side have lost five and drawn one of their last six matches across all competitions. They have conceded 21 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up two wins and three draws in six qualifiers so far. Furthermore, North Macedonia have won their last seven matches against Liechtenstein in all competitions.

Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Liechtenstein – 25/1

• Draw – 6/1

• North Macedonia – 1/6

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/11

• Under – 5/4

Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia prediction

North Macedonia are overwhelming favourites to win here and Liechtenstein’s winless run is set to continue with another defeat this week.

The home side have failed to win their last 37 World Cup matches.

Prediction: North Macedonia to win.

