Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Liechtenstein takes on Cape Verde in an international friendly on Friday and both teams will fancy their chances of getting something out of this contest.

Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde live stream at 16:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the international friendly clash between Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde Preview

Neither side are in particularly good form and this should be an evenly matched contest. Lichtenstein have lost five of their last six outings and they have conceded 22 goals in the process. Meanwhile, Cape Verde are coming into this contest on the back of just two wins and a draw from the last five outings. The visitors did reasonably well during the African Cup of nations and they will fancy their chances of picking up an away win here. On paper, they are the better team and the home side will have to improve considerably in order to get a good result this week.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde kick-off?

The international friendly between Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde kicks off at 16:00 pm BST, on the 24th of March, at Pinatar Arena.

Liechtenstein vs Cape Verde Team News

Liechtenstein team news

No notable injury concerns.

Liechtenstein predicted line-up vs Cape Verde: Benjamin Buchel, Justin Ospelt, Seyhan Yildiz, Jens Hofer, Philipp Ospelt, Daniel Brandle, Sandro Wolfinger, Aron Sele, Noah Frick, Andrin Netzer, Fabio Wolfinger

Cape Verde team news