Levante vs Real Betis prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

High-flying Real Betis will try to get back to winning ways in Spain’s top flight when they face Levante on Sunday afternoon.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:15

Date: 13th February 2022, Ciutat de València

Levante vs Real Betis Prediction

This season, Levante has had a terrible season, as they are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings. The visitors, on the other hand, are third on the log and will try to keep the momentum going. We believe the visitors will take all three points and inflict even more pain on the struggling hosts.

Levante vs Real Betis Prediction: Levante 0-2 Real Betis @ 11/10 with LiveScore Bet.

Levante vs Real Betis Betting Tips

After losing 3-0 to Getafe in La Liga last time out, Levante will be looking for a better outcome here.

Matches against Levante have been tense in recent years, with heavy scoring predicted. In their last six games, both teams have scored a total of 25 goals (an average of 4.17 goals per game), with Levante accounting for 8 of them. Of course, such a pattern might not carry over into the next game.

Real Betis come into this match on the back of a 1-2 Copa del Rey win over Rayo Vallecano in their previous match.

Goals have been witnessed as many as 21 times in the past 6 matches in which Real Betis has sent out their troops, giving a mean average of 3.5 goals each match.

Levante vs Real Betis Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/10.

Levante vs Real Betis Betting Odds

Match Winner

Real Betis @ 11/10 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 12/5 with LiveScore Bet

Levante @ 9/4 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 7/10

Under 2.5 @ 11/10

Levante vs Real Betis Free Bet

