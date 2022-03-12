Levante vs Espanyol live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Levante will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Athletic Bilbao with a home win over Espanyol in the Spanish league this weekend.

Levante vs Espanyol live stream

Levante vs Espanyol Preview

The home side are currently at the bottom of the league table with just 18 points from 27 league matches. They have lost three of their last six matches in the league and they will be under pressure to produce a match-winning performance here. Levante cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to beat relegation this season. Meanwhile, Espanyol ended their winless streak with an impressive 2-0 win over Getafe last time out. The visitors are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Levante and they will fancy their chances of picking up an away win here. However, they have failed to win 21 of the last 22 league matches on their travels and Espanyol will need to improve in order to grind out an important win.

When does Levante vs Espanyol kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Levante vs Espanyol kicks off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Levante vs Espanyol Team News

Levante team news

The home side will be without the services of Shkodran Mustafi, Jose Morales and Carlos Clerc because of injuries. Jorge Miramon is suspended.

Levante predicted line-up vs Espanyol: Cardenas; Rober, Duarte, Caceres; Franquesa, Melero, Pepelu, Son; De Frutos, Marti, Bardhi

Espanyol team news

The visitors have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Espanyol predicted line-up vs Levante: D Lopez; Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Herrera, Bare; Puado, Darder, Vilhena; De Tomas