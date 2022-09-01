Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds: Addison Rae +4000

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest bachelor to hit the dating scene after recently splitting with Camila Morrone.
Twitter has been relentless in their mockery of the Hollywood star in recent days, accusing DiCaprio of refusing to become romantically involved with anyone over the age of 25.
The 47-year-old, who resides in Los Angeles, California, is widely known as one of the most popular and influential actors of his time – starring in films such as Titanic and The Wolf of Wall Street.
Camila Morrone, who boasts more than three million Instagram followers, is an American model and actress who recently started as Ruby Richman in the 2020 film Valley Girl.
Leonardo DiCaprio has split from girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to @People. pic.twitter.com/icrlC0kpKq
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 30, 2022
Age of Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds
|DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Age
|Odds
|Over 24.5 years old
|-110
|Under 24.5 years old
|-130
Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds
|DiCaprio Next Girlfriend
|Odds
|Milly Alcock
|+1200
|Addison Rae
|+4000
|Laura Harrier
|+6600
|Miley Cyrus
|+6600
|Phoebe Tonkin
|+6600
|Taylor Swift
|+8000
|Alexa Demie
|+8000
|Ana de Armas
|+8000
|Kim Kardashian
|+8000
|Selena Gomez
|+8000
|Emma Watson
|+10000
|Kylie Jenner
|+10000
|Emilia Clarke
|+15000
|Lady Gaga
|+15000
|Amber Heard
|+20000
|Charlize Theron
|+20000
|Halle Berry
|+20000
|Ivanka Trump
|+20000
|January Jones
|+20000
|Jennifer Aniston
|+20000
|Jennifer Lopez
|+20000
|Lindsey Vonn
|+20000
|Shakira
|+20000
|Zach Wilson’s Mom
|+20000
|Addison Rae’s Mom
|+50000
|Brittney Griner
|+50000
|Caitlyn Jenner
|+100000
|Johnny Depp
|+100000