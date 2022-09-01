Countries
Home News leonardo dicaprio next girlfriend odds addison rae 4000

Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds: Addison Rae +4000

Updated

57 mins ago

on

leonardo dicaprio dating history

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest bachelor to hit the dating scene after recently splitting with Camila Morrone.

Twitter has been relentless in their mockery of the Hollywood star in recent days, accusing DiCaprio of refusing to become romantically involved with anyone over the age of 25.

The 47-year-old, who resides in Los Angeles, California, is widely known as one of the most popular and influential actors of his time – starring in films such as Titanic and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Camila Morrone, who boasts more than three million Instagram followers, is an American model and actress who recently started as Ruby Richman in the 2020 film Valley Girl.

Age of Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds

DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Age Odds
Over 24.5 years old -110
Under 24.5 years old -130

Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds

DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds
Milly Alcock +1200
Addison Rae +4000
Laura Harrier +6600
Miley Cyrus +6600
Phoebe Tonkin +6600
Taylor Swift +8000
Alexa Demie +8000
Ana de Armas +8000
Kim Kardashian +8000
Selena Gomez +8000
Emma Watson +10000
Kylie Jenner +10000
Emilia Clarke +15000
Lady Gaga +15000
Amber Heard +20000
Charlize Theron +20000
Halle Berry +20000
Ivanka Trump +20000
January Jones +20000
Jennifer Aniston +20000
Jennifer Lopez +20000
Lindsey Vonn +20000
Shakira +20000
Zach Wilson’s Mom +20000
Addison Rae’s Mom +50000
Brittney Griner +50000
Caitlyn Jenner +100000
Johnny Depp +100000
