Lennox Lewis Fury vs Whyte Prediction: Victory for The Gypsy King

Former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Lennox Lewis, gives his prediction ahead of Saturday night’s mega-fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’. The British boxing superstar is edging the fight towards Fury and is struggling to make a case for a Whyte win.

Lewis knows what he is talking about when it comes to heavyweight world title fights. Having been in plenty of his own during his long and illustrious career, Lewis knows what it takes to be the heavyweight champion and the pressures it brings. Here is what his thoughts are ahead of Saturday’s super-fight.

Lennox Lewis Fury vs Whyte Prediction

With Tyson Fury making his return to British soil this Saturday night as he faces challenger Dillian Whyte, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.

Lennox Lewis is one of them. If anyone knows a thing or two about heavyweight boxing, its the former undisputed heavyweight champ himself, Mr Lennox Lewis.

Now making an appearance occasionally as a boxing pundit, Lennox Lewis has had his say on how he thinks Saturday night’s fight will go down:

“I think Dillian Whyte is going to find it difficult boxing a tall guy like Tyson Fury. And even catching him.”

Here is what the former undisputed heavyweight champion had to say on how he thinks Fury vs Whyte will play out on Saturday night.

The panel from our Heavyweight Debate make their final selections for #FuryWhyte Full debate here ➡️ https://t.co/atQ4rUz2V3 pic.twitter.com/MHqS4N5CT4 — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 18, 2022

How will Fury win? Lennox Lewis predicts

Lennox Lewis thinks that the fight is a very interesting one. On Saturday night, Lewis thinks we could be in for a surprise with the way both men approach the fight.

Although the former heavyweight superstar thinks Fury will win the fight, he thinks there could be a few sketchy moments for ‘The Gypsy King’.

“Dillian Whyte has been making a steady climb, up the stairway to the top of the division where he is fighting now. There is more room for improvement, he is boxing the better guy. I think Whyte might find it sticky in the first few rounds because he has to get used to Fury’s size.”

Lewis is edging towards a late Fury stoppage or a points victory for the current WBC world heavyweight champion.

