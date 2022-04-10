Leicester vs Crystal Palace Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Leicester City will meet Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with both teams tied on 37 points in the Premier League rankings. Brendan Rodgers’ team is coming off a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against PSV Eindhoven, while the Eagles hammered Arsenal 3-0 last time out.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Leicester 8/5 Crystal Palace 9/5 Draw 23/10

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Predictions

Leicester drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford on the last day of the season. They had gone undefeated in six of their previous eight games, with five of them victories.

They’re also on a four-game winning streak at home, following a five-game winning streak in November.

Palace, on the other hand, won 3-0 at home last week against Arsenal, who were in fine form. They had also won four of their previous five games and had only lost twice in their previous 14 games. Chelsea and Liverpool had been the victims of the defeats.

Patrick Vieira has led a remarkable comeback at Palace, who are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table. While Leicester has had a disappointing season, they do have a number of world-class players on the pitch. The Foxes should continue to dominate this match and put a stop to the visitors’ unbeaten run.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace @ 8/5 with Betstorm

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

For the first time since 2020, the Eagles enter the game on a two-match-winning run.

In the meantime, PSV Eindhoven held Leicester to a scoreless draw in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinal meeting on Thursday.

They will now focus on the Premier League, where they have won three games and drawn one in their last five appearances. Leicester is tenth in the rankings with 37 points from 28 games, level on points with the visitors on Sunday, although having two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace cruised to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal, denying them a position in the top four.

Since losing 1-0 to Chelsea in February, the Eagles have gone undefeated in seven games, winning five and drawing two.

While Palace will try to keep the momentum going, they will face a team that they have yet to beat in five meetings, losing twice and drawing twice since a 4-1 victory in 2019.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace betting tip: Leicester City @ 8/5 with Betstorm

How to Watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Leicester vs Crystal Palace?

Leicester vs Crystal Palace will be played on 10th April 2022.

What time does Leicester vs Crystal Palace Kick Off?

Leicester vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 18:00.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Leicester Team News

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City will be without Danny Ward (knee surgery), Jamie Vardy (knee injury), and Wilfred Ndidi (knee injury).

Leicester Predicted Line Up: Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne; Mendy, Tielemans; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

Crystal Palace Team News

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has no fitness concerns going into this encounter because he has a fully fit roster to choose from.

Crystal Palace Predicted Line Up: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

