Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News leicester vs crystal palace odds prediction betting tips and live stream 10th april 2022

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

1 hour ago

on

crystal palace

Leicester City will meet Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with both teams tied on 37 points in the Premier League rankings. Brendan Rodgers’ team is coming off a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against PSV Eindhoven, while the Eagles hammered Arsenal 3-0 last time out.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Leicester 8/5 BetUK logo
Crystal Palace 9/5 BetUK logo
Draw 23/10 BetUK logo

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Predictions

Leicester drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford on the last day of the season. They had gone undefeated in six of their previous eight games, with five of them victories.

They’re also on a four-game winning streak at home, following a five-game winning streak in November.

Palace, on the other hand, won 3-0 at home last week against Arsenal, who were in fine form. They had also won four of their previous five games and had only lost twice in their previous 14 games. Chelsea and Liverpool had been the victims of the defeats.

Patrick Vieira has led a remarkable comeback at Palace, who are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table. While Leicester has had a disappointing season, they do have a number of world-class players on the pitch. The Foxes should continue to dominate this match and put a stop to the visitors’ unbeaten run.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace @ 8/5 with Betstorm

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Register on Tebwin default news

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Register on Mr Mega default news

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

For the first time since 2020, the Eagles enter the game on a two-match-winning run.
In the meantime, PSV Eindhoven held Leicester to a scoreless draw in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinal meeting on Thursday.

They will now focus on the Premier League, where they have won three games and drawn one in their last five appearances. Leicester is tenth in the rankings with 37 points from 28 games, level on points with the visitors on Sunday, although having two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace cruised to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal, denying them a position in the top four.

Since losing 1-0 to Chelsea in February, the Eagles have gone undefeated in seven games, winning five and drawing two.

While Palace will try to keep the momentum going, they will face a team that they have yet to beat in five meetings, losing twice and drawing twice since a 4-1 victory in 2019.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace betting tip: Leicester City @ 8/5 with Betstorm

How to Watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Leicester vs Crystal Palace clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet Storm.

  1. Sign up to Bet Storm by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm
  3. Follow all the action from Leicester vs Crystal Palace with Bet Storm

When is Leicester vs Crystal Palace?

Leicester vs Crystal Palace will be played on 10th April 2022.

What time does Leicester vs Crystal Palace Kick Off?

Leicester vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 18:00.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Leicester Team News

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City will be without Danny Ward (knee surgery), Jamie Vardy (knee injury), and Wilfred Ndidi (knee injury).

Leicester Predicted Line Up: Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne; Mendy, Tielemans; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

Crystal Palace Team News

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has no fitness concerns going into this encounter because he has a fully fit roster to choose from.

Crystal Palace Predicted Line Up: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Best Leicester vs Crystal Palace Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
453 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ Play Safe. New customers only. Online and mobile only. From 14:00 08.04.22 until 17:15 09.04.22. Minimum £10 stake on The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase race racecard market only. Maximum £10 Free Bet credited to account on 10.04.22. Further terms apply

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens