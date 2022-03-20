Leicester vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Leicester City will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Leicester vs Brentford live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching the Leicester vs Brentford live stream at 14:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the Premier League match between Leicester vs Brentford, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Leicester vs Brentford live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Leicester vs Brentford Preview

The home side are currently 12th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat against Arsenal. Brendan Rodgers will be demanding a strong reaction from his players and it remains to be seen whether Leicester can grind out all three points here. Meanwhile, Brentford are 15th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins in the league. The away side will have seen Leicester’s inconsistencies in recent weeks and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here. The Foxes have won their last three games against Brentford and they will be determined to keep that run going.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Leicester vs Brentford kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Leicester vs Brentford kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 20th of March, at King Power Stadium.

Leicester vs Brentford Team News

Leicester team news

Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward, Ryan Bertrand, Marc Albrighton are ruled out with injuries.

Leicester predicted line-up vs Brentford: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Brentford team news

Tarique Fosu, Joshua Davila and Julian Jeanvier are ruled out.

Brentford predicted line-up vs Leicester: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Mbuemo, Eriksen, Norgaard, Janelt, Canos; Toney