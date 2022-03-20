Leicester vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Leicester City will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Leicester vs Brentford live stream
Leicester vs Brentford Preview
The home side are currently 12th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat against Arsenal. Brendan Rodgers will be demanding a strong reaction from his players and it remains to be seen whether Leicester can grind out all three points here.
Meanwhile, Brentford are 15th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins in the league. The away side will have seen Leicester’s inconsistencies in recent weeks and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.
The Foxes have won their last three games against Brentford and they will be determined to keep that run going.
When does Leicester vs Brentford kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Leicester vs Brentford kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 20th of March, at King Power Stadium.
Leicester vs Brentford Team News
Leicester team news
Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward, Ryan Bertrand, Marc Albrighton are ruled out with injuries.
Leicester predicted line-up vs Brentford: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho
Brentford team news
Tarique Fosu, Joshua Davila and Julian Jeanvier are ruled out.
Brentford predicted line-up vs Leicester: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Mbuemo, Eriksen, Norgaard, Janelt, Canos; Toney
