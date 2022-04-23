Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News leicester city vs aston villa live stream predictions odds and betting tips 23 04 2022

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

4 mins ago

on

Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa

Aston Villa will be desperate to end their losing run when they take on Leicester City in the Premier League this Saturday. 

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Leicester City 9/5 betstorm
Aston Villa 29/20 betstorm
Draw 23/10 betstorm

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Predictions

Leicester City are 9th in the Premier League table and they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks. The home fans will demand a strong performance from the players here and the Foxes will feel that they can grind out a convincing win over a struggling Villa side. 

That said, they have just two wins from their last six league matches and Leicester will need to improve. 

Steven Gerrard’s men are currently 15th in the league table and they have lost four league matches in a row. Aston Villa are lacking in form and confidence right now. It will be interesting to see whether they can turn things around with a morale-boosting away win here. 

Villa are unbeaten in four of their last six matches against Leicester and they have shown that they can beat any side on their day. 

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Aston Villa @ 5/1 with Bet Storm

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa have picked up two wins from their last three matches against Leicester City and the previous meeting between these two sides ended 2-1 in favour of Villa. 

Although they are in poor form right now, this should be a close contest. 

Leicester have been very inconsistent this season but they have picked up three straight home wins in the league. 

It wouldn’t be surprising if the two sides cancelled each other out here. 

Leicester City vs Aston Villa betting tip: Draw @ 23/10 with Bet Storm

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

When is Leicester City vs Aston Villa?

The Premier League clash between Leicester City vs Aston Villa will be played on the 23rd of April at the King Power Stadium. 

What time does Leicester City vs Aston Villa?

The Premier League clash between Leicester City vs Aston Villa kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City Team News

Leicester have a number of injuries to deal with. They will be without Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare, Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand. 

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Castagne; Tielemans, Mendy; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

Aston Villa Team News

The visitors are without Lucas Digne because of an injury. 

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-Up

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Coutinho, Watkins, Bailey

Best Leicester City vs Aston Villa Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
776 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens