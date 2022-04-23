Leicester City vs Aston Villa Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Aston Villa will be desperate to end their losing run when they take on Leicester City in the Premier League this Saturday.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa Odds
Leicester City vs Aston Villa Predictions
Leicester City are 9th in the Premier League table and they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks. The home fans will demand a strong performance from the players here and the Foxes will feel that they can grind out a convincing win over a struggling Villa side.
That said, they have just two wins from their last six league matches and Leicester will need to improve.
Steven Gerrard’s men are currently 15th in the league table and they have lost four league matches in a row. Aston Villa are lacking in form and confidence right now. It will be interesting to see whether they can turn things around with a morale-boosting away win here.
Villa are unbeaten in four of their last six matches against Leicester and they have shown that they can beat any side on their day.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Aston Villa @ 5/1 with Bet Storm
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips
Aston Villa have picked up two wins from their last three matches against Leicester City and the previous meeting between these two sides ended 2-1 in favour of Villa.
Although they are in poor form right now, this should be a close contest.
Leicester have been very inconsistent this season but they have picked up three straight home wins in the league.
It wouldn’t be surprising if the two sides cancelled each other out here.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa betting tip: Draw @ 23/10 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
When is Leicester City vs Aston Villa?
The Premier League clash between Leicester City vs Aston Villa will be played on the 23rd of April at the King Power Stadium.
What time does Leicester City vs Aston Villa?
The Premier League clash between Leicester City vs Aston Villa kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Leicester City Team News
Leicester have a number of injuries to deal with. They will be without Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare, Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand.
Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-Up
Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Castagne; Tielemans, Mendy; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Daka
Aston Villa Team News
The visitors are without Lucas Digne because of an injury.
Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-Up
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Coutinho, Watkins, Bailey
Best Leicester City vs Aston Villa Free Bets
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
776 Codes claimed
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Copied
Claim Bonus
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Claim Bonus
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Claim Bonus
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets