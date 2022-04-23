Leicester City vs Aston Villa Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Aston Villa will be desperate to end their losing run when they take on Leicester City in the Premier League this Saturday.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Leicester City 9/5 Aston Villa 29/20 Draw 23/10

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Predictions

Leicester City are 9th in the Premier League table and they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks. The home fans will demand a strong performance from the players here and the Foxes will feel that they can grind out a convincing win over a struggling Villa side.

That said, they have just two wins from their last six league matches and Leicester will need to improve.

Steven Gerrard’s men are currently 15th in the league table and they have lost four league matches in a row. Aston Villa are lacking in form and confidence right now. It will be interesting to see whether they can turn things around with a morale-boosting away win here.

Villa are unbeaten in four of their last six matches against Leicester and they have shown that they can beat any side on their day.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Aston Villa @ 5/1 with Bet Storm

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa have picked up two wins from their last three matches against Leicester City and the previous meeting between these two sides ended 2-1 in favour of Villa.

Although they are in poor form right now, this should be a close contest.

Leicester have been very inconsistent this season but they have picked up three straight home wins in the league.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the two sides cancelled each other out here.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa betting tip: Draw @ 23/10 with Bet Storm

When is Leicester City vs Aston Villa?

The Premier League clash between Leicester City vs Aston Villa will be played on the 23rd of April at the King Power Stadium.

What time does Leicester City vs Aston Villa?

The Premier League clash between Leicester City vs Aston Villa kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City Team News

Leicester have a number of injuries to deal with. They will be without Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare, Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand.

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Castagne; Tielemans, Mendy; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

Aston Villa Team News

The visitors are without Lucas Digne because of an injury.

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-Up

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Coutinho, Watkins, Bailey

