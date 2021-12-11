Countries
leicester city v newcastle united preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Leicester City v Newcastle United preview & prediction

updated

3 hours ago

on

Leicester City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, King Power Stadium. 

Leicester City v Newcastle United preview

The Foxes are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Aston Villa and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.
 
Brendan Rodgers’ side were beaten by Napoli in the Europa League during the midweek as well. They are currently 12th in the Premier League table and a squad of their quality will be expected to challenge for the European places at the very least.
 
Newcastle United managed to pick up their first win of the season against Burnley last time out and the Magpies will be hoping to build on it this week.
 
The visitors will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against an inconsistent Leicester side.

Leicester City v Newcastle United team news

Leicester City possible starting line-up: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Newcastle United possible starting line-up: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis; Murphy, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximan; Joelinton, Wilson

Leicester City v Newcastle United form guide

Leicester City have failed to win five of their last six Premier League matches. The Foxes have conceded 13 goals in their last six outings across all competitions as well.
 
Meanwhile, Newcastle United have picked up just one win in 15 Premier League appearances. That said, the Magpies have lost just once in their last five Premier League outings.

Leicester City v Newcastle United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Leicester City v Newcastle United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Leicester City 3/4
• Draw – 3/1
• Newcastle United – 18/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Leicester City v Newcastle United prediction

Leicester City are the better team on paper and they will be hoping to bounce back from two consecutive defeats in all competitions.
 
The Foxes have managed to score twelve 12 in their last four meetings against Newcastle and they should be able to grind out a home win here.
 

Prediction: Leicester to win at 3/4 with Betfred

