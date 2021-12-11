Football Betting Tips – Leicester City v Newcastle United preview & prediction

The Foxes are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Aston Villa and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were beaten by Napoli in the Europa League during the midweek as well. They are currently 12th in the Premier League table and a squad of their quality will be expected to challenge for the European places at the very least.

Newcastle United managed to pick up their first win of the season against Burnley last time out and the Magpies will be hoping to build on it this week.

The visitors will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against an inconsistent Leicester side.