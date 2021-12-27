Football Betting Tips – Leicester City v Liverpool preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, King Power Stadium.
Leicester City v Liverpool preview
Leicester City v Liverpool team news
Leicester City possible starting lineup: Schmeichel; Daley-Campbell, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Perez, Vardy, Maswanhise
Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane
Leicester City v Liverpool form guide
Leicester City v Liverpool betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Leicester City v Liverpool from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Leicester City – 13/2
• Draw – 4/1
• Liverpool – 2/5
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 7/15
• Under – 2/1
Leicester City v Liverpool prediction
Prediction: Oer 2.5 goals at 7/15 with Betfred
Bet on over 2.5 goals at 7/15 with Betfred
