Leeds vs Southampton Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Leeds looking to ensure Premier League survival when they take on Southampton at Elland Road.

Leeds v Southampton Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers LEEDS 11/8 SOUTHAMPTON 7/4 Draw 11/4

Leeds v Southampton Predictions

After snatching a win from the jaws of defeat at the hands of Wolves in their previous outing, Leeds United are definitely going to fight till the end. Under Jesse Marsch, the Whites have gotten their mojo back and are now showing the form that made them such a treat to watch under Marcel Bielsa last season.

The American tactician has been the architect of back to back wins so United could move further up the rankings starting on Saturday at home. However, they need to continue picking up three points regularly with the likes of Everton and Burnley having games in hand.

Southampton aren’t concerned about relegation but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have forgotten how ton win games. They ended March with zero points and lost to Aston Villa, Newcastle and Watford. This month, they will also face Chelsea and Arsenal.

This is one team that could do with a pick me up. They have a lot of home games to play after this one so perhaps times are changing?

Leeds v Southampton prediction: S’hampton to win @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Leeds v Southampton Betting Tips

Leeds v Southampton betting tip: Total 1 goal @ 15/2 with Bet UK

How to Watch Leeds v Southampton Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Leeds v Southampton?

The game will take place on April 2, 2022.

What time does Leeds v Southampton Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time

Leeds v Southampton Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Leeds Team News

The home side could be without Diego Llorente, Illan Meslier, Mateusz Klich and Patrick Bamford with the latter likely to be out for the rest of the season. However, the other three might make it in time. Kalvin Phillips has returned to full fitness while Raphinha is COVID-free now.

Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo are set to miss the game as well.

Leeds Predicted Line Up

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Dallas; Phillips, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Southampton Team News

The Saints will be without Alex McCarthy who has only just returned to light training. This means that Fraser Forster will continue in goal. Defender Lyanco hasn’t recovered from his thigh injury.

Southampton Predicted Line Up

Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Elyounoussi, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong; Broja, Adams

