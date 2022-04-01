Countries
Home News leeds vs southampton odds predictions and betting tips

Leeds vs Southampton Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Updated

1 min ago

on

jesse marsch next leeds united manager

Leeds looking to ensure Premier League survival when they take on Southampton at Elland Road. 

Leeds v Southampton Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
LEEDS 11/8 BetUK logo
SOUTHAMPTON 7/4 BetUK logo
Draw 11/4 BetUK logo

Leeds v Southampton Predictions

After snatching a win from the jaws of defeat at the hands of Wolves in their previous outing, Leeds United are definitely going to fight till the end. Under Jesse Marsch, the Whites have gotten their mojo back and are now showing the form that made them such a treat to watch under Marcel Bielsa last season.

The American tactician has been the architect of back to back wins so United could move further up the rankings starting on Saturday at home. However, they need to continue picking up three points regularly with the likes of Everton and Burnley having games in hand.

Southampton aren’t concerned about relegation but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have forgotten how ton win games. They ended March with zero points and lost to Aston Villa, Newcastle and Watford. This month, they will also face Chelsea and Arsenal.

This is one team that could do with a pick me up. They have a lot of home games to play after this one so perhaps times are changing?

Leeds v Southampton prediction: S’hampton to win @ 7/4 with Bet UK

