Leeds vs Norwich live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

On Sunday afternoon, Leeds United will host Norwich City in a huge Premier League match between two struggling clubs at Elland Road. Leeds are presently 16th in the rankings, two points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley, while Norwich is at the bottom of the table, five points behind the safety of 17th place heading into the final stretch.

Leeds vs Norwich preview

Leeds United will be hoping for a better result here after losing 0-3 to Aston Villa in their previous Premier League match.

Leeds United had 51% possession and four shots on goal, one of which was on target. Aston Villa had 15 shots on goal against them, 9 of which were on target. Aston Villa’s goals came from Philippe Coutinho (22′), Matty Cash (65′), and Calum Chambers (73′).

Norwich City will be looking to bounce back after losing their last game in the Premier League competition against Chelsea.

Norwich City had 33% possession and 8 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Teemu Pukki (69′) was Norwich City’s only goal scorer. Chelsea had 15 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Chelsea’s goals came from Trevoh Chalobah (3′), Mason Mount (14′), and Kai Havertz (90′).

Goals have been witnessed as many as 21 times in the past six games in which Norwich City has sent out their soldiers, delivering an average of 3.5 goals each matchup.

Leeds vs Norwich team news

Leeds team news

Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Leo Hjelde, and Tyler Roberts are all out again for Leeds, while Junior Firpo was forced to leave the game against Villa on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Leeds predicted line-up

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Forshaw, Koch; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Norwich team news

Billy Gilmour is back in the Norwich squad after missing the match against his parent club on Thursday, while Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele will be absent again due to injury.

At Elland Road, head coach Smith might revert to a four-man defense, allowing Milot Rashica to join Teemu Pukki and Joshua Sargent in the attack.

Norwich predicted lineup

Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Williams; Gilmour, Normann, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

