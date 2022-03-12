Leeds vs Norwich live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Struggling Leeds, currently on a losing streak of five matches, welcome bottom-placed Norwich on Sunday, with both sides desperate for points to aid their bids for Premier League survival.

Leeds vs Norwich preview

To say this is a key battle is an understatement. Leeds need a win to stop their devastating slide down the table, while Norwich must get all the points to begin clawing their way up the table from last place.

Leeds have been shockingly bad recently, losing all of their previous five matches. In fact, they’ve not won a match since 26th January, and since then, they’ve been in freefall. They’ve not hit the back of the net in 360 minutes, and in that time they’ve managed to concede an embarrassing 14 goals.

If Leeds manage to take three points, they will still remain in 16th at best, but will at least create some kind of cushion between them and the chasing pack. However, a loss could see them drop into the relegation zone, if teams behind them manage to pick up points.

Norwich currently sit rooted to bottom of the table, and they’re huge favourites with the bookies to go down this season. Like Leeds, they’ve lost all of their previous five matches, conceding 15 goals in the process and scoring just three times. Their most recent match came against Chelsea, and ended in a 3-1 loss to the European champions.

A win for Norwich could see them jump to 19th in the league, above fellow strugglers Watford. However, a loss against their fellow relegation candidates would be a terrible result, making it more difficult than ever to escape from the relegation battle they’re currently fighting.

But what do the bookies think? Well, they’re of the opinion that Leeds are favourites, and we agree. You’ll get just 11/20 on Leeds at bet365, while a Norwich win has odds of 19/4 and the draw comes in at 16/5.

Leeds vs Norwich team news

Leeds team news

Liam Cooper has begun training again and could feature in the match. However, Kalvin Phillips is still ruled out with a thigh injury, and Leo Fuhr Hjelde remains out after knee surgery.

The other player definitely missing is Tyler Roberts, who looks like he’ll be absent for 3-4 months with a thigh injury. It’s unknown whether Patrick Bamford will be fit enough to start – if not, Dan James will begin the match upfront, as he’s regularly done recently.

Leeds predicted line-up

Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Koch, Klich; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Norwich team news

Billy Gilmour is available to start again, after missing the match versus Chelsea as he was not permitted to play against his parent club.

Adam Idah is out of the match, and will in fact miss the rest of the season, thanks to a knee injury. Andrew Omobimadele is also injured and will miss the match.

Ozan Kabak was fit enough to start the previous match against Chelsea, and he’s expected to keep his place in defence.

Norwich predicted lineup

Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Kabak, Williams; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean; Sargent, Pukki

