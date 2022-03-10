Leeds vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Tonight sees struggling Leeds play host to Aston Villa, with the home side looking for three points to slightly ease their relegation worries. You can find out how to stream Leeds vs Aston Villa live when you read through this page.

Leeds vs Aston Villa preview

Leeds’ descent has been well documented, and culminated in the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa. They’ve lost their past five Premier League games, and prior to their 1-0 loss to Leicester, had conceded three or more goals for five games running. To say Leeds are poor in defense would be an understatement.

Of course, all football fans know that Leeds are all about attacking, but even their ability to score goals has been in serious decline. They’ve scored just two goals in their past five matches, with both coming in a 4-2 loss to Manchester United, and need to reverse this trend quickly if they’re going to retain their Premier League status next season.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are having a resurgence under the command of Steven Gerrard. While they won’t challenge for European places this season, fans will be pleased with a solid mid-table finish, which they’re almost certain to achieve.

Villa come into the game on the back of an impressive 4-0 win over Southampton, a team also in decent form going into the match. Prior to that, they overcame Brighton 2-0. Their form, as well as Leeds’ bad run, means that Villa are the strong favourites with the bookies to win this match.

Leeds vs Aston Villa team news

Leeds team news

Tyler Roberts will be out for the season after undergoing a hamstring operation. Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper will also both be missing for the Villa clash, as neither man is quite ready to return from injury yet.

Patrick Bamford will not start the match, but will instead begin on the bench, as he continues his recovery. This means that Dan James is likely to again lead the line, as he did against Leicester.

Leeds predicted line-up

Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Koch, Klich; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Aston Villa team news

Steven Gerrard will welcome back Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne, after both missed the previous fixture with Covid. If they’re not deemed fit enough to start, Ashley Young and Calum Chambers will deputise.

Gerrard is also hoping that Carney Chukwuemeka will be fit to return. However, Marvellous Nakamba will not play a part, and is likely to be out for a few more weeks.

Aston Villa predicted lineup

Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Young; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

