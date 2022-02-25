Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction: Premier League betting offers, free bets, and betting tips

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers and free bets
Looking to bet on Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur at one of the best Premier League betting sites? Take a look at our preferred options on the list below:
- bet365 – Best for football betting markets
- Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
- BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
- LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
- 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tips
Both Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur suffered defeats in their respective midweek EPL fixtures.
Leeds got turned over 0-6 at Anfield against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, while Spurs failed to consolidate a great win away against Pep Guardiola’s high-flying Manchester City when they somehow lost, 0-1, away on a rainy night away at Turf Moor against relegation strugglers Burnley.
The loss to Liverpool made it three defeats on the bounce for Marcelo Bielsa’s team, and, saw Leeds drop down to 15th place in the table. Leeds are now only three points clear of Burnley in 18th, but the Clarets do have two games in hand on the Whites, meaning Leeds are now very much embroiled in this season’s EPL relegation battle.
After losing against Burnley, Spurs manager Antonio Conte conducted a post-match interview in which he was left questioning his abilities as a manager and whether or not he was the right man for the job in north London. The result was Conte’s fourth defeat in five EPL games and is the worst run of form of his managerial career.
Tottenham’s woeful recent run has seen them slip behind the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for the top four and UEFA Champions League qualification, and time is running out for the Italian to stumble across a winning formula at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But, regardless of Spurs’ recent record, from a betting perspective, we would still advise backing Conte’s team to emerge from Elland Road with a crucial three points on Saturday afternoon:
No Premier League side has conceded more than the 56 goals allowed by Leeds United this season, and we’re backing the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to prove too strong for Leeds’ out-of-form backline.
As such, we’ll be using the superb Bet Builder tool at bet365 to wager on Spurs to win with Heung-min Son to score at any time in the match at odds of 13/5, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £36.00 (inclusive of the original stake).
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tip: Spurs to win with Heung-min Son to score at any time in the match @ 13/5 at bet365
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur odds: Conte’s side still favourites despite a poor run of league form
Bookmakers see Spurs as the betting favourites at 16/5. Leeds can be backed as underdogs at 10/11, while a draw is listed at 13/5 at bet365.
Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Leeds United
|16/5
|Draw
|13/5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10/11
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur team news
Leeds United team news vs Tottenham Hotspur
Marcelo Bielsa is still without the services of two of his most influential players in Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips who remain on the injury list.
Liam Cooper, Sam Greenwood, and Diego Llorente will also be missing for the Whites, as will Robin Koch who is still recovering from a nasty blow to the head in the defeat to Manchester United last weekend.
Leeds United predicted XI
Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Roberts
Tottenham Hotspur team news vs Leeds United
New Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur who joined the side on loan from Juventus during the January transfer window is a concern for Antonio Conte. The Uruguayan was taken off at halftime during the defeat at Turf Moor and will likely be a game-time decision for Spurs.
Right-back Sergio Reguilon returned from injury to make the bench in midweek and is likely to return to the starting XI.
Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI
Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Romero, Kulusevski, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Son; Kane
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur last five results
Leeds United last five results: LDLLL
- 23/02/22 PL Liverpool 6 Leeds United 0
- 20/02/22 PL Leeds United 2 Manchester United 4
- 12/02/22 PL Everton 3 Leeds United 0
- 09/02/22 PL Aston Villa 3 Leeds United 3
- 22/01/22 PL Leeds United 0 Newcastle United 1
Key: PL -Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur last five results: WLLWL
- 23/02/22 PL Burnley 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
- 19/02/22 PL Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3
- 13/02/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
- 09/01/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 2 Southampton 3
- 05/02/22 FC Tottenham Hotspur 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
Key: PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur H2H record
