Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction: Premier League betting offers, free bets, and betting tips

Tottenham Hotspur will look to bounce back from a tough defeat against Burnley and get their top-four bid back on track when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United this Saturday, and we’ve located the best betting offers available for the match, plus get the latest odds and a free betting tip.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers & free bets

Below is our selection of the best Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers and free bets available for tonight’s game in the Premier League.

To claim your free bet and wager on tonight’s action for free, just click on any of the links below.

Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org .

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Looking to bet on Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur at one of the best Premier League betting sites? Take a look at our preferred options on the list below:

bet365 – Best for football betting markets Betfred – Great quality of live football streams BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tips

Both Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur suffered defeats in their respective midweek EPL fixtures.

Leeds got turned over 0-6 at Anfield against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, while Spurs failed to consolidate a great win away against Pep Guardiola’s high-flying Manchester City when they somehow lost, 0-1, away on a rainy night away at Turf Moor against relegation strugglers Burnley.

The loss to Liverpool made it three defeats on the bounce for Marcelo Bielsa’s team, and, saw Leeds drop down to 15th place in the table. Leeds are now only three points clear of Burnley in 18th, but the Clarets do have two games in hand on the Whites, meaning Leeds are now very much embroiled in this season’s EPL relegation battle.

After losing against Burnley, Spurs manager Antonio Conte conducted a post-match interview in which he was left questioning his abilities as a manager and whether or not he was the right man for the job in north London. The result was Conte’s fourth defeat in five EPL games and is the worst run of form of his managerial career.

Tottenham’s woeful recent run has seen them slip behind the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for the top four and UEFA Champions League qualification, and time is running out for the Italian to stumble across a winning formula at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But, regardless of Spurs’ recent record, from a betting perspective, we would still advise backing Conte’s team to emerge from Elland Road with a crucial three points on Saturday afternoon:

No Premier League side has conceded more than the 56 goals allowed by Leeds United this season, and we’re backing the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to prove too strong for Leeds’ out-of-form backline.

As such, we’ll be using the superb Bet Builder tool at bet365 to wager on Spurs to win with Heung-min Son to score at any time in the match at odds of 13/5, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £36.00 (inclusive of the original stake).

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tip: Spurs to win with Heung-min Son to score at any time in the match @ 13/5 at bet365

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur odds: Conte’s side still favourites despite a poor run of league form

Bookmakers see Spurs as the betting favourites at 16/5. Leeds can be backed as underdogs at 10/11, while a draw is listed at 13/5 at bet365.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur team news

Leeds United team news vs Tottenham Hotspur

Marcelo Bielsa is still without the services of two of his most influential players in Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips who remain on the injury list.

Liam Cooper, Sam Greenwood, and Diego Llorente will also be missing for the Whites, as will Robin Koch who is still recovering from a nasty blow to the head in the defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Leeds United predicted XI

Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Roberts

Tottenham Hotspur team news vs Leeds United

New Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur who joined the side on loan from Juventus during the January transfer window is a concern for Antonio Conte. The Uruguayan was taken off at halftime during the defeat at Turf Moor and will likely be a game-time decision for Spurs.

Right-back Sergio Reguilon returned from injury to make the bench in midweek and is likely to return to the starting XI.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI

Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Romero, Kulusevski, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Son; Kane

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur last five results

Leeds United last five results: LDLLL

23/02/22 PL Liverpool 6 Leeds United 0

20/02/22 PL Leeds United 2 Manchester United 4

12/02/22 PL Everton 3 Leeds United 0

09/02/22 PL Aston Villa 3 Leeds United 3

22/01/22 PL Leeds United 0 Newcastle United 1

Key: PL -Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur last five results: WLLWL

23/02/22 PL Burnley 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

19/02/22 PL Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3

13/02/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

09/01/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 2 Southampton 3

05/02/22 FC Tottenham Hotspur 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Key: PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur H2H record

Leeds United wins: 11

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 10

Draws: 7