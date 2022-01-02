Football Betting Tips – Leeds United v Burnley preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, Elland Road.
Leeds United v Burnley preview
Leeds United v Burnley team news
Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo; Dallas, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford
Burnley possible starting lineup: Hennessey; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Lennon, Wood
Leeds United v Burnley form guide
Leeds United v Burnley betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Leeds United v Burnley from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Leeds United – 2/1
• Draw – 12/5
• Burnley – 29/20
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11
Leeds United v Burnley prediction
Prediction: Bet on a draw at 21/20 with Betfred
