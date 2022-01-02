Football Betting Tips – Leeds United v Burnley preview & prediction

Leeds are currently 16th in the Premier League table and they will have to improve immensely in order to beat the drop this season. Marcelo Bielsa’s side were quite impressive last season and they are capable of performing a lot better. The home fans will be demanding a strong performance from the players here.

Burnley have been difficult to beat in recent weeks but they have failed to convert the draws into wins and the visitors will fancy their chances of getting a positive result against a struggling Leeds side.