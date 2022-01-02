Countries
Football Betting Tips – Leeds United v Burnley preview & prediction

Leeds and Burnley will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face each other in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, Elland Road. 

Leeds United v Burnley preview

Leeds are currently 16th in the Premier League table and they will have to improve immensely in order to beat the drop this season. Marcelo Bielsa’s side were quite impressive last season and they are capable of performing a lot better. The home fans will be demanding a strong performance from the players here.
 
Burnley have been difficult to beat in recent weeks but they have failed to convert the draws into wins and the visitors will fancy their chances of getting a positive result against a struggling Leeds side.

Leeds United v Burnley team news

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo; Dallas, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford

Burnley possible starting lineup: Hennessey; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Lennon, Wood

Leeds United v Burnley form guide

Leeds have failed to win five of their last six Premier League matches and they are up against a Burnley side who have been abysmal on their travels.
 
Burnley have failed to win in their last ten away matches in the Premier League and Leeds will fancy their chances of a home win here.

Leeds United v Burnley betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Leeds United v Burnley from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Leeds United 1/1
• Draw – 13/5
• Burnley – 11/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11

Leeds United v Burnley prediction

Neither side are in particularly good form and this should be a close contest.
 
Both teams will be desperate for the three points here but they are likely to cancel each other out on the current form and a draw seems like a probable result this week.
 

Bet on a draw at 13/5 with Betfred

