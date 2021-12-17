Football Betting Tips – Leeds United v Arsenal preview & prediction

The Gunners are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins and they will be looking to build on their recent performances here.

The Londoners are currently undefeated in their last ten matches against Leeds United and they will fancy their chances of picking up a win here.

However, Arsenal have lost their last three away matches in the league and they will have to improve in order to grind out a vital away win.

Leeds United have picked up just three wins in 17 league matches so far this season and they are winless in five of their last six league matches.