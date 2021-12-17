Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News leeds united v arsenal preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Leeds United v Arsenal preview & prediction

updated

48 seconds ago

on

1006280419 e1630264718238
Arsenal will be hoping to build on their recent performances with a win over Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend.
 

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Elland Road. 

Leeds United v Arsenal preview

The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League table and they will be hoping to establish themselves as a top-four side with a win here.
 
Leeds United have been in disastrous form this season and the Whites are currently 16th in the league table.

Leeds United v Arsenal team news

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Leeds United v Arsenal form guide

The Gunners are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins and they will be looking to build on their recent performances here.
 
The Londoners are currently undefeated in their last ten matches against Leeds United and they will fancy their chances of picking up a win here.
 
However, Arsenal have lost their last three away matches in the league and they will have to improve in order to grind out a vital away win.
 
Leeds United have picked up just three wins in 17 league matches so far this season and they are winless in five of their last six league matches.

Leeds United v Arsenal betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Leeds United v Arsenal from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Leeds United 3/1
• Draw – 11/4
• Arsenal– 10/11

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Leeds United v Arsenal prediction

Arsenal are definitely the better team right now and they have more quality at their disposal as well.
 
The Gunners have an impressive head to head record against Leeds and based on the current form of the two sides, Arsenal should be able to extend their record against Leeds with another win here.
 

Prediction: Arsenal to win at 10/11 with Betfred

Bet on Arsenal to beat Leeds at 10/11 with Betfred

Leeds United v Arsenal Free Bet at Betfred

image 2021 10 19T11 05 27 625Z

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
  2. Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
  3. Bet £10 on any sports event
  4. Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens