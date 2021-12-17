Football Betting Tips – Leeds United v Arsenal preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Elland Road.
Leeds United v Arsenal preview
Leeds United v Arsenal team news
Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt
Arsenal possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette
Leeds United v Arsenal form guide
Leeds United v Arsenal betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Leeds United v Arsenal from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Leeds United – 3/1
• Draw – 11/4
• Arsenal– 10/11
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Leeds United v Arsenal prediction
Prediction: Arsenal to win at 10/11 with Betfred
