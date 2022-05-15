Leeds United relegation odds: Leeds 8/13 to be relegated

Leeds United Premier League status is at real risk as we approach the final games of the season. They have an uphill task to survive relegation, and the odds for them to be relegated show how tough their task will be.
What are the best odds for Leeds United to be relegated?
If you think that Leeds United will be relegated this season, 888sport are offering odds of 8/13 for them to be relegated.
Who should I bet on to be relegated?
It is going to be a tough task for Leeds United to survive the drop, they need a favour from Burnley who have a game in hand over the Yorkshire club.
Despite the change in manager through the season, results haven’t swung in their favour , and they still have a lot of work to do.
Injuries haven’t helped them this season either, with key players like Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips missing the majority of the season for them.
On the final day of the season, Leeds United travel to Brentford and Burnley host Newcastle United. Neither of these game will be easy, and the team going into the final day out of the relegation zone will be confident they can survive the drop.
Our money would be on Leeds United to go down based on the game in hand Burnley over them.
Back Leeds United to be relegated @ 8/13 with 888sport
