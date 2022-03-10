Leeds vs Aston Villa top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Tonight sees Aston Villa head to Elland Road to take on a beleaguered and relegation threatened Leeds United. Take a look below to see where you can find the best Leeds vs Aston Villa free bets to claim before or during the match.

Best Leeds vs Aston Villa free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Leeds vs Aston Villa free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Premier League game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Leeds vs Aston Villa odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Leeds 17/10 Draw 5/2 Aston Villa 6/4

How to claim a Leeds vs Aston Villa free bet

Claiming the Leeds vs Aston Villa free bet at bet365 is very simple.

Just follow the instructions below and bet on tonight’s UEFA Champions League action at Elland Road for free.

3Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Leeds vs Aston Villa free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Leeds and Aston Villa.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing.

Find out where you can stream Leeds vs Aston Villa live.

Leeds vs Aston Villa betting tips and prediction

Leeds are a club in something of a mess, shipping goals left, right and centre, and uncharacteristically unable to score many of their own. Aston Villa, on the other hand, seem to be steadily moving towards a solid mid-table finish – a result fans would have been happy with at the beginning of the season.

For this Leeds vs Aston Villa prediction, we’re going to look at the correct score market, which can throw up some impressive odds. This is certainly the case for the bet we’ve found.

As already mentioned, Leeds are exceptionally poor in defence currently. We think that will continue, and Aston Villa’s talented front line should create several chances to score. We did consider predicting three goals to the away team, but pulled back, concerned that we might be giving Villa a little too much credit. Instead, we’re predicting they’ll hit the back of the net twice.

When it comes to Leeds, we predict that they’ll continue their terrible run in front of goal and fail to score once again. Their attack is weakened by the absence of any out-and-out striker, and confidence at the club is clearly low.

So, our Leeds vs Aston Villa prediction is on the victors to win 2-0, which has great odds of 14/1 over at bet365.

Leeds vs Aston Villa betting tips: Leeds 0 Aston Villa 2 @ 14/1 with bet365