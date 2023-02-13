The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Despite the thrilling game, it was a late holding call against Eagles linebacker James Bradberry that had Twitter and social media talking. Many people felt that the epic game was ruined by the call.

Bradberry Says Penalty Was Legitimate

Bradberry, one of the NFL‘s best linebackers, was called for holding on Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with under 2 minutes left in the Super Bowl on a third down. The hold meant that the Chiefs could run the clock down and kick a game-winning field goal instead of giving Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts another chance to drive downfield.

Despite the controversy, Bradberry himself says that the hold was a legitimate call. He stated, “It was a holding. I tugged on the jersey.”

James Bradberry owns up to the holding penalty. He stood at his locker for a long while and answered every question about it. pic.twitter.com/qZbbLMtOpA — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 13, 2023

LeBron James and Skip Bayless Say Officials Needed to Let Them Play

However, that didn’t stop others from sharing their opinions on the call. NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James tweeted, “His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way, I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion.”

His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2023

Thursday Night Football commentator and college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit also weighed in on the call, tweeting, “Usually don’t get involved in ripping referees but HATE that defensive holding call on Bradberry. 35-35 late on a 3rd down incompletion on what was a marginal foul??? Let them play man!! Bad call-hate that is what many will take away from this game.”

Herbstreit is usually the voice of reason, and many agree with his ‘let them play’ take on this particular play.

Usually don’t get involved in ripping referees but HATE that defensive holding call on Bradberry. 35-35 late on a 3rd down incompletion on what was a marginal foul???

Let em play man!!

Bad call-hate that is what many will take away from this game. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 13, 2023

Skip Bayless is another one on the ‘let them play’ side. Bayless, known for his strong opinions, stated, “The flag robbed the Eagles and a chance for Jalen Hurts to have one last shot. It was the classic NBA-style play where you should’ve said ‘play on.’”

The Chiefs scored a GW field goal set up by James Bradberry’s third down holding penalty: “The flag robbed the Eagles and a chance for Jalen Hurts to have one last shot. It was the classic NBA-style play where you should’ve said ‘play on.’” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/KR7Kp4582l — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 13, 2023

Shannon Sharpe Say Occasion Shouldn’t Matter and Call was Correct

On the other hand, former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe defended the call, saying, “Just because it’s the Super Bowl doesn’t mean you don’t make that call.” Sharpe is an ex-offensive player and you would think he would also land on Team #LetThemPlay. However, Sharpe says the occasion should not matter and a penalty should be called a penalty regardless of the occasion.

.@ShannonSharpe agrees with late holding call on James Bradberry in Super Bowl LVII: “Just because it’s the Super Bowl doesn’t mean you don’t make that call.” pic.twitter.com/wYvfrSwFnC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 13, 2023

Despite the controversial call, it was a great game that will be remembered for years to come. Whether you agree with the call or not, the Super Bowl LVII will go down as one of the most exciting and enthralling in recent history.