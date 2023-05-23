Betting

LeBron James Next Team Odds: Knicks, 76ers Are The Favorites

Anthony R. Cardenas
After an incredible run to end a season in which they started 2-10, the Los Angeles Lakers were swept in disappointing fashion in the Western Conference Finals. The Denver Nuggets proved why they were the #1 seeded team, making easy work of LeBron James and company in four games.

LeBron James Odds: Could He Play For The 76ers Or Knicks?

It has been five years since James arrived in Los Angeles. It was thought to be the final stop in his career after switching teams twice previously, and he delivered by leading the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship. And despite their lower seeding, James and company had high hopes and aspirations for the 2023 postseason, but ran out of gas after impressive wins over the Grizzlies and Warriors.

It ultimately leads to questions about James’ future. While it is more than likely that he will be back in Los Angeles next year, he did give the media a sound bite to work with in his postgame news conference on Monday night. When asked what the future looks like, James said he’d have to think about it.

The oddsmakers are already on the case. There are already betting lines available for which team that the superstar will play for should he leave the Lakers. Here are the teams with the best odds at landing LeBron James next season:

Where Might LeBron Play Next Season?

Philadelphia 76ers (+300)

The 76ers have been one of the most talented teams in the league for the better part of a half-decade, but have never been able to put the right pieces around current MVP Joel Embiid. They will be looking for a new head coach. There are rumors that James Harden will be on the move. There aren’t many teams that James could join that are in a better position to win now that Philadelphia, and they are one of the clear favorites for a reason.

LeBron James Next Team Odds Play
76ers +300 BetOnline logo
Knicks +300 BetOnline logo
Clippers +500 BetOnline logo
Cavaliers +700 BetOnline logo
Suns +800 BetOnline logo

 

New York Knicks (+300)

Coming in with an equal odds share as the 76ers is the Knicks. This option would likely be more about the destination than the team itself, as LeBron James would cap off his career by playing for two of the most storied franchises in NBA history. But the team is solid enough, as they made it to the second round in the 2023 Playoffs. It would certainly take some re-working of the roster, as New York has some high-priced pieces for next season.

Los Angeles Clippers (+500)

Would LeBron simply stay in LA and play for the cross-town Clippers? They already have their two superstars in place in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, though health has long been an issue for the duo. James would remain with his family as his son begins his season at the University of Southern California, so the Clippers’ presence in the top-3 is no surprise.

