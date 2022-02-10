League Two winner odds: Forest Green overwhelming favourites

The battle to win League Two is already looking like it’s over, with Forest Green streaking ahead of the competition in their push for promotion to League One.

On this page, we’ll be looking through the odds of several teams to win League One, plus we’ll take a look at the implied odds, to see how likely the bookies think teams are to take top spot. We’ll finish with a quick tip on who we’d bet on winning the League Two title.

Latest odds on 2021/22 League Two winners

Forest Green are top of the table by 10 points, plus have a game in hand over closest rivals Tranmere Rovers. They’ve not lost a league match since back in October, and if this form continues, they’ll wrap up the title with many games to spare.

Tranmere are the closest team to Forest Green and their odds are 25/1, which shows just how far ahead Forest Green are. Other teams near the top of the table include Northampton Town, Sutton United and Mansfield Town.

Here are the current odds on the League Two winners:

All other League One teams have odds of over 500/1 or higher to win the league this year.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement. 2021/22 League Two winner: Implied odds

Check out how likely the bookies think each contender is to win the League Two title by looking through the implied odds below.

Forest Green 94.1% Tranmere Rovers 3.8% Northampton Town 3.8% Sutton United 2.4% Mansfield Town 2.4% Exeter City 2% Newport County 1.5% Port Vale 1.2% Swindon Town 0.7% Salford City 0.2%

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.