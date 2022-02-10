Countries
Home News league two winner odds forest green overwhelming favourites

League Two winner odds: Forest Green overwhelming favourites

Updated

33 mins ago

on

League Two Trophy

The battle to win League Two is already looking like it’s over, with Forest Green streaking ahead of the competition in their push for promotion to League One.

On this page, we’ll be looking through the odds of several teams to win League One, plus we’ll take a look at the implied odds, to see how likely the bookies think teams are to take top spot. We’ll finish with a quick tip on who we’d bet on winning the League Two title.

Latest odds on 2021/22 League Two winners

Forest Green are top of the table by 10 points, plus have a game in hand over closest rivals Tranmere Rovers. They’ve not lost a league match since back in October, and if this form continues, they’ll wrap up the title with many games to spare.

Tranmere are the closest team to Forest Green and their odds are 25/1, which shows just how far ahead Forest Green are. Other teams near the top of the table include Northampton Town, Sutton United and Mansfield Town.

Here are the current odds on the League Two winners:

All other League One teams have odds of over 500/1 or higher to win the league this year.

2021/22 League Two winner: Implied odds

Check out how likely the bookies think each contender is to win the League Two title by looking through the implied odds below.

Forest Green 94.1%
Tranmere Rovers 3.8%
Northampton Town 3.8%
Sutton United 2.4%
Mansfield Town 2.4%
Exeter City 2%
Newport County 1.5%
Port Vale 1.2%
Swindon Town 0.7%
Salford City 0.2%

2021/22 League Two winner: Forest Green Massive Favourites

Usually when we’re writing pages of this type, we don’t automatically go for the favourite. Instead, we look through all the contenders and find the bet with the best odds compared to the probability of it being a winner. This means that we’ll often back the underdogs, if the price is attractive enough.

However, in this case, there’s no point looking anywhere other than Forest Green. They have an almost insurmountable gap between them and second-placed Tranmere, along with a game in hand, plus their run of form looks unstoppable.

So, our tip here is Forest Green, but you’ll need to bet big if you want to win a decent payout when they are crowned champions.

