League Two winner odds: Forest Green overwhelming favourites

The battle to win League Two is already looking like it’s over, with Forest Green streaking ahead of the competition in their push for promotion to League One.
On this page, we’ll be looking through the odds of several teams to win League One, plus we’ll take a look at the implied odds, to see how likely the bookies think teams are to take top spot. We’ll finish with a quick tip on who we’d bet on winning the League Two title.
Latest odds on 2021/22 League Two winners
Forest Green are top of the table by 10 points, plus have a game in hand over closest rivals Tranmere Rovers. They’ve not lost a league match since back in October, and if this form continues, they’ll wrap up the title with many games to spare.
Tranmere are the closest team to Forest Green and their odds are 25/1, which shows just how far ahead Forest Green are. Other teams near the top of the table include Northampton Town, Sutton United and Mansfield Town.
Here are the current odds on the League Two winners:
- Forest Green – 1/16 with bet365
- Tranmere Rovers – 25/1 with bet365
- Northampton Town – 25/1 with bet365
- Sutton United – 40/1 with bet365
- Mansfield Town – 40/1 with bet365
- Exeter City – 50/1 with bet365
- Newport County – 66/1 with bet365
- Port Vale – 80/1 with bet365
- Swindon Town – 150/1 with bet365
- Salford City – 350/1 with bet365
All other League One teams have odds of over 500/1 or higher to win the league this year.
2021/22 League Two winner: Implied odds
Check out how likely the bookies think each contender is to win the League Two title by looking through the implied odds below.
|Forest Green
|94.1%
|Tranmere Rovers
|3.8%
|Northampton Town
|3.8%
|Sutton United
|2.4%
|Mansfield Town
|2.4%
|Exeter City
|2%
|Newport County
|1.5%
|Port Vale
|1.2%
|Swindon Town
|0.7%
|Salford City
|0.2%
2021/22 League Two winner: Forest Green Massive Favourites
Usually when we’re writing pages of this type, we don’t automatically go for the favourite. Instead, we look through all the contenders and find the bet with the best odds compared to the probability of it being a winner. This means that we’ll often back the underdogs, if the price is attractive enough.
However, in this case, there’s no point looking anywhere other than Forest Green. They have an almost insurmountable gap between them and second-placed Tranmere, along with a game in hand, plus their run of form looks unstoppable.
So, our tip here is Forest Green, but you’ll need to bet big if you want to win a decent payout when they are crowned champions.