League One winner odds: Rotherham huge favourites with bookies

The fight to win League One is now a two horse race, with only Rotherham and Wigan looking like likely victors.

On this page, we’ll look at the latest odds for the winner of League One, using odds from bet365. We’ll also be looking at the implied odds, showing you exactly how likely the bookmakers think each side is to win, plus we’ll give you a little betting tip at the end.

Latest odds on 2021/22 League One winners

Rotherham are currently the huge favourites to win League One, and it’s easy to see why. They’re nine points clear of second-placed Wigan with 16 matches left to play, and have won their last five league matches.

The only other team with a feasible chance of taking the title is Wigan. Their poor recent form has seen them lose ground on the leaders, but they do have three games in hand over Rotherham – win them all and the race suddenly becomes a very tight one.

Here are the current odds on the League One winners:

All other League One teams have odds of over 1000/1 or higher to win the league this year.

Check out how likely the bookmakers think each contender is to win League One by looking through the implied odds below.

Rotherham United 73.3% Wigan Athletic 26.7% Sunderland 3.4% Sheffield Wednesday 2.9% MK Dons 2.4% Wycombe Wanderers 2% Oxford United 1.2% Plymouth Argyle 1% Ipswich Town 0.4%

