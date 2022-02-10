League One winner odds: Rotherham huge favourites with bookies

The fight to win League One is now a two horse race, with only Rotherham and Wigan looking like likely victors.
On this page, we’ll look at the latest odds for the winner of League One, using odds from bet365. We’ll also be looking at the implied odds, showing you exactly how likely the bookmakers think each side is to win, plus we’ll give you a little betting tip at the end.
Latest odds on 2021/22 League One winners
Rotherham are currently the huge favourites to win League One, and it’s easy to see why. They’re nine points clear of second-placed Wigan with 16 matches left to play, and have won their last five league matches.
The only other team with a feasible chance of taking the title is Wigan. Their poor recent form has seen them lose ground on the leaders, but they do have three games in hand over Rotherham – win them all and the race suddenly becomes a very tight one.
Here are the current odds on the League One winners:
- Rotherham United – 4/11 with bet365
- Wigan Athletic – 11/4 with bet365
- Sunderland – 28/1 with bet365
- Sheffield Wednesday – 33/1 with bet365
- MK Dons – 40/1 with bet365
- Wycombe Wanderers – 50/1 with bet365
- Oxford United – 80/1 with bet365
- Plymouth Argyle – 100/1 with bet365
- Ipswich Town – 250/1 with bet365
All other League One teams have odds of over 1000/1 or higher to win the league this year.
2021/22 League One winner: Implied odds
Check out how likely the bookmakers think each contender is to win League One by looking through the implied odds below.
|Rotherham United
|73.3%
|Wigan Athletic
|26.7%
|Sunderland
|3.4%
|Sheffield Wednesday
|2.9%
|MK Dons
|2.4%
|Wycombe Wanderers
|2%
|Oxford United
|1.2%
|Plymouth Argyle
|1%
|Ipswich Town
|0.4%
2021/22 League 1 winner: Rotherham huge favourites to take top spot
Rotherham are huge favourites and we fully admit that, in all likelihood, they’ll win the League One title. However, with odds of just 4/11, a bet on them seems pretty pointless, unless you’re staking big money.
Instead, we’d be taking a punt on Wigan to turn things around. They probably won’t, but the games in hand at least give them a chance and the odds of 11/4 make the risk more than worth it. However, they’ll need to turn around their poor form straight away if they’re going to keep their chances of winning the league alive.
Are there any other teams worth backing in the race for the title? Quite simply, no, there aren’t, so don’t be tempted to bet on anyone other than the current top two.