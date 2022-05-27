League One winner odds: Ipswich Town 6/1 favourites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

League One was the tightest it had been in recent memory last season, the 2022/23 season promises to be just as close. Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and MK Dons are all hoping to win the league. We’ve had a closer look at the odds for the League One title in the 2022/23 season.

Will Ipswich Town win the league?

Under Kieran McKenna, Ipswich Town have been tipped as early favourites to win the League One in the 2022/23 season. The former Manchester United first-team coach joined in December last year, and will be hoping to make a quick impact in getting Ipswich back to the Championship.

They aren’t the only team with high expectations, Sheffield Wednesday missed out in the play-off semi-finals last season. Darren Moore faces another summer overhaul to get his team to his needs. If they miss out this season, Moore may not get another chance to get them promoted.

The likes of Derby County, Portsmouth and Barnsley will all be fancying their chances of winning the league in the 2022/23 season.

Premier League Winner % Chance of Winning Ipswich 14.3% Sheff Wed 12.2% Derby 10% Peterborough 8.3% Barnsley 7.7% Portsmouth 7.7%

