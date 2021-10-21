Lazio will be looking to climb to the top of their group with a win when they take on Marseille in the Europa League this week.

The two sides will meet on the 21st of October at 17:45 pm BST.

The Italian outfit are currently one point behind group leaders Galatasaray in second place. Meanwhile, Marseille are yet to pick up a win from two outings.

Lazio vs Marseille team news

Neither team have any notable injury concerns ahead of this game.

Lazio possible starting lineup: Strakosha; Lazzari, Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic; Pedro, Immobile, Anderson

Marseille possible starting lineup: Lopez; Saliba, Gonzalez, Peres; Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi; Under, Payet, De la Fuente; Milik

Lazio vs Marseille form guide

Lazio are coming into this game on the back of a morale-boosting win over Inter Milan. They have also picked up wins in three of their last four matches across all competitions.

Marseille have failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions. They have a poor record in European competitions as well. The French outfit have failed to win their last 10 matches in the Europa League.

Lazio vs Marseille betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lazio vs Marseille from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Lazio– 5/6

• Draw – 11/4

• Marseille – 10/3

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 7/9

• Under – 6/5

Lazio vs Marseille prediction

Lazio are in better form right now and they will be expected to pick up all three points at home. Marseille are in abysmal form when it comes to Europa League games and they are likely to fall short here.

Prediction: Lazio win.

