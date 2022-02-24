Lazio v Porto prediction: Europa League betting tips, odds and free bet

Porto have one foot in the next round of the competition as they travel to Rome to take on Lazio.
Match Info: Date: 24th February 2022
Kickoff: 17:45 PM BST
Lazio v Porto Prediction
Following a 2-1 defeat to the Portuguese giants at the Estadio do Dragao, the Italian outfit are staring into a rather quick elimination from a competition they were hoping to go deeper in.
Maurizio Sarri’s men have been very ineffective away from home. This inefficacy caught up to them eventually. The Roman giants have won just twice in their last 13 away matches in Europe.
However, the Eagles have lost just once at home across all competitions this season which is quite something. They are yet to taste defeat in Serie A since January but need to improve their performances against a very tough Porto side.
Sergio Conceicao returns to a city where he thrived as a player. And his Porto side actually eliminated the Italians in the semifinal of the competition back in 2003 when a certain Jose Mourinho was in charge.
And after dropping out of Champions League, the Lisbon giants will be eager to go all the way in the competition.
Lazio v Porto Prediction: Lazio 0-1 Porto @ 21/10 with William Hill.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Lazio v Porto Betting Tips
Five of the last seven games between these two sides have seen less than three goals scored and we predict another closely fought encounter.
Lazio v Porto Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 28/29.
Lazio v Porto Betting Odds
Match Winner
Lazio @ 6/5 with William Hill
Draw @ 13/5 with William Hill
Porto @ 21/10 with William Hill
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 28/29
Under 2.5 @ 25/27
