Netherlands will look to extend their lead at the top of Group G when they take on Latvia in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Netherlands are coming into this game on the back of a 6-1 win over Turkey and they will be confident of picking up a comfortable win here. Meanwhile, Latvia are winless in their last two qualifiers.

Latvia vs Netherlands team news

Vladislavs Gutkovskis is suspended for Latvia. Gini Wijnaldum is suspended for the Dutch.

Latvia possible starting line-up: Ozols; Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Dubra, Jurkovskis; Zjuzins, Emsis; Kamess, Ikaunieks, Ciganiks; Uldrikis

Netherlands possible starting line-up: Biljow; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Blind; Gravenberch, F de Jong, Klaassen; Berghuis, Memphis, Gakpo’

Latvia vs Netherlands form guide

Netherlands have won their last four meetings against Latvia with clean sheets. They have scored a total of 13 goals in the process.

The Dutch have scored 10 goals in their last two World Cup qualifiers. They have 13 points from six outings. Meanwhile, Latvia have one win from six qualifiers.

Latvia vs Netherlands betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Latvia vs Netherlands from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Latvia – 33/1

• Draw – 10/1

• Netherlands – 1/12

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/11

• Under – 28/11

Latvia vs Netherlands prediction

Latvia are in poor form heading into this game and they have a dreadful head-to-head record against the Netherlands.

The away side will be full of confidence after their demolition job against Turkey and an away win is on the cards here.

Prediction: Netherlands win.

