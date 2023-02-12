Super Bowl LVII is here and the vast majority of bettors have been keen to side with the Kansas City Chiefs, who represent marginal value in the latest betting markets.

Public betting throughout the postseason stands at a record of 4-to-8 against the spread, with the Conference Championship little a fortnight ago seeing the lion’s share of wagers backing the eventual AFC and NFC runners-up (Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers).

Public’s NFL Betting Record in the Postseason

Conference Championships: 0-2

Divisional Round: 1-3

Wild Card: 3-3

In fact, the public have often been on the wrong side of the betting this season, having not registered a winning gameweek until eight matches into the season. However, with this year’s Super Bowl forecast to generate the most betting revenue of any previous edition, we are taking a look at who the public are backing, and where the majority of the money is being placed. Super Bowl Public Betting and Money Percentages Both teams head to Arizona with leading claims, and the current Super Bowl betting markets reflect just how difficult it is proving for observers to pick a definitive winner. It is the first time since 2020, where coincidentally the Chiefs claimed victory against the 49ers, that the spread is below two points. In fact, this is the joint-lowest spread since the Seattle Seahawks were handed a -1 point weighting in 2015, only to go on and lose to the Patriots. Both the Eagles and the Chiefs have claimed 16 wins and fallen to defeat just three times this year, and with very little opportunities for bettors to take advantage of in traditional markets, it would seem the public are opting for value holders Kansas. Despite securing their spot in a third Super Bowl in four years, the Chiefs enter the contest as 1.5 point underdogs, and are priced at +103 as a straight moneyline selection. However, their Championship-winning know-how is seemingly enough for the majority of bettors to back them for 2023. Moneyline Bets – 67% of the money has been placed on the Chiefs, but only 37% of the bets are backing them to win.

– 67% of the money has been placed on the Chiefs, but only 37% of the bets are backing them to win. Spread Bets – Kansas City is seeing 71% of the money bet against the spread as 1.5 point underdogs, with 62% of the overall bets following a similar theme.

– Kansas City is seeing 71% of the money bet against the spread as 1.5 point underdogs, with 62% of the overall bets following a similar theme. Points Spread Bets – The majority of the public bets, 72% to be exact, are expecting the contest to go over the 51 points spread.

