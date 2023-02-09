NFL

Late Super Bowl Point Spread Movement Favors Chiefs

David Evans
Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. As the big game nears, the latest trend in sports betting suggests that money is flowing in for the Chiefs. Despite being 1.5-point underdogs, the spread movement in their favor is somewhat significant in the lead-up to the game.

Chiefs Move From +2.5 to +1.5 on the Spread

Just over a week ago, some sportsbooks had the Eagles as high as 2.5 point favorites, but now most top US sportsbooks have the Eagles listed as only 1.5 point favorites. Both teams are listed at -110 on BetOnline. Although the difference between -1.5 and -2.5 is minimal as no key numbers have been moved through, it would still take a significant amount of money to shift a line a point in a Super Bowl.

Handicap Betting
 Odds Sportsbook
Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 -110 betonline
Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 -110 betonline

 

So, what does this price movement mean in the world of sports betting? Odds and handicap movement reflect the public’s perception of which team is more likely to win, and as more money is placed on the Chiefs, the odds shift in their favor. This movement suggests that the public is becoming increasingly confident in the Chiefs’ chances of winning the Super Bowl.

In fact, just over a week ago, the Chiefs were hitting +118 on the moneyline in some places. But that number is now no longer available. Some sportsbooks even have the Chiefs as slightly odds on at present. Even though they are not favored, the odds between the two teams are becoming tighter.

Those who backed the Chiefs early on are now in a good position as their odds have improved.

Hurts Ground Game vs. Mahomes Through the Air

While those who backed the Chiefs will be hoping to see plenty of Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce action, Eagles backers will be hoping the team in green can run it down the oppostion’s throat. Jalen Hurts’ running game will be key to success if the Eagles are to emerge as Super Bowl victors and lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Whoever wins, the Super Bowl is sure to be an extraordinary affair from the start of the broadcast until the end of the night.

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
